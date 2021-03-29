Hungry birds steal purchases from Costco customers in Alaska

The people of the city of Anchorage, Alaska, are seeing the need to be more careful with their purchases, since hungry crows from the region are stealing food from the Costco parking lot.

People describe the birds as “fat” and “calculating” and say they have been taking advantage of Costco shoppers when they leave the warehouse.

Birds often snatch food when people move their groceries from the shopping cart to their cars.

A woman posted on social media that one of the crows stole a steak from her parents. The bird took it out of the package, while they were in the parking lot.

Another woman said that two crows were stalking her to steal some small melons. The birds tried to steal him the entire time he was moving his groceries from the shopping cart to his car.

Another customer also said that two crows organized to fly by and steal a rib cut that he had just put in his car.

“They know what they are doing; it’s not the first time… They are very fat, so I think they have a whole system there“, According to the client, according to Yahoo.

Luckily, this attack on Costco shoppers appears to be temporary, as crows migrate away from Anchorage after winter.

–You may also be interested: Why a bag of Taco Bell sauce that is given free in the store is sold on eBay for $ 25,000