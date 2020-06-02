From this week until June 30, Colombians will go from quarantine to “intelligent isolation”. This new government measure prioritizes the reactivation of commerce, domestic service and professional services.

By: Diana Salinas

Health Special with magnifying glass for Aristegui News

There are places in Colombia that right now are a boil of street vendors, fruit stands, row of motorcycles parked on the sides, taxis in the middle of the road, pilgrimage of walkers on the sidewalks or in the middle of the street.

The atmosphere is flooded with bustle, reverberation, tension, musical scandal, fruit for sale, coffee smell, herbal aromatic waters; the domiciliary that comes and goes.

Wait a moment: Colombia has not been in quarantine since March 24? Yes, but it happens that little by little the landscape stopped being that of the iconic squares without people, apocalyptic movie snapshots.

At the rate of the government’s measures, which decided to activate various Economic sectorsThe virus panic seemed to settle.

With nearly 70 days under emergency and confined, the bustle returned to the streets in small doses and with it Colombia transits into what seems to be the last days of those solitary and silent postcards.

It is that no matter how difficult the contagion figures are, even if they increase to a thousand cases per day, as is happening at the end of May, nothing seems to stop the 47 percent of the population who survives at the tip of informal work.

The lack of employment and income to eat forced many people to take out red scarves as a sign of help. At first, there were few red clothes hanging in the houses. But with the passing of days, solidarity did not reach and it turned into a red tide that spread through several neighborhoods of the capital.

That is why, for the vital urge to bring something to the table every day, that in Bogotá more than two million inhabitants are already taking to the streets, according to data from the mayor’s office.

It is because of this urgency that the Government had no choice but to start reactivating various economic sectors from mid-May. There was no way to contain the stress caused by paralysis They have faced micro and small entrepreneurs who cried out for help to pay salaries, to save most of the 90 percent of the employment they bring to the country.

Never underestimate the power of anguish and economic anxiety, the 70-day stamina under emergency.

The Government has announced that from June 1 and until 30 it will be sought that everything return to lto supposed normality, with a record of just over 28 thousand 200 infected with the virus, according to the National Institute of Health.

It will continue to be quarantined, yes, but it will be called “Smart isolation”, a plan through which economic activities such as commerce, domestic service and professional services will be activated.

Economic necessity has pushed some families in the Santafé neighborhood in Bogotá to hang red rags on their windows as a call for help. Photo: Public Issue

There is no way to anticipate how much life changed. For now it must be said that without masks it is not possible to go outside. Its use is mandatory by official provision. Although in the streets you can see people who do not use it.

The entrances and exits of public spaces, such as shopping centers, have been installed body temperature measurement protocols with pistol-type devices that point to the forehead and throw the data for each of the people who enter; from 36º the personal data is registered in forms. Alcohol is always available at the entrances. It is prohibited to enter without a dose in the hands.

Free movement became a matter of rows with distances of two meters, especially to access places where they are acquired food, banks and services of office.

Putting these images together with the initial scene, we have the enlarged cover of the quarantine of a country in which, at least formally, the virus appears to be controlled and watched. And for this very reason, the Government dares to take steps on the streets that reflect more firmness. But it is believed that the worst is yet to come, according to organizations such as the Colombian Medical Federation.

The calendar of universities and his zoom classes live his last days. Educational centers propose a moderate return to the headquarters, with a high virtual percentage.

The mobilization in the masive transport system it will slow down: only 35% of its capacity. The borders remain closed and for now there are no signs of the return of internal flights.

The population will be allowed to go out for a few days, a few hours, to do outdoor activities, but the bars and discos will be closed. Mass events, public or private, will continue to be prohibited.

In short: there will be more productive life, but social life will remain confined.

As the days passed, the Colombian society it was filling with “pearls”, like these three:

1) Under a first emergency declaration, the Government issued the amazing figure of 88 decrees to deal with COVID-19. A second Economic, Social and Ecological Emergency measure was signed on May 6, month in which 11 other decrees are already counted.

2) The population over 60 and 70 years of age was the most subjected to compulsory confinement since March 24. For this group there is strict measures of confinement which will run until July 31. There are reports that attention to the epidemic left out the needs of the older adult.

3) Some deaths took over others. Almost every day of the quarantine the murder of a leader or social leader was known. The memes also emerged due to news that lit the fuse of indignation, such as the contract for 3.5 billion pesos to improve the image of the president in the midst of a pandemic. Alerts were triggered due to lack of equipment for health personnel and the need for a greater number of rapid tests, but President Iván Duque was thinking about his image.

The pandemic has confronted us again with death. From 1958 to 2012 the armed conflict in Colombia caused the death of 218 thousand people. What could scare us more than war? What could scare us more than death itself?

There are similarities between the pandemic and the armed conflict. There is economic paralysis, for example. More than 3,200,000 people have been left without work. A figure that closely resembles that of 2002, when paramilitarism was booming.

The virus brings the memory, even updated, of the wind that collects sand and dust and runs lonely through streets and squares that, by force of fire and metal, they were empty and impregnated with the smell of death. It is not the same, but it is similar.

Death was so haunted by drug trafficking and armed conflict that this event, perhaps the most important for a human being, became one more number. Many of the relatives of the 218 thousand victims of the armed conflict, they never knew what happened to their loved ones. Nor did the families of the 25,000 victims of enforced disappearance know it. And the press didn’t care too much at the time to tell their stories.

Now the days are different, but, in the same way, it is required to know who they were, how and under what circumstances the 890 people that until May 29 they have died from COVID-19.

Colombia, then and today, has faced death from a distance for different circumstances.

If in Europe life seemed to sing as a rejection of confinement, in Colombia the red garments that appeared as hunger symbol quarantined.

The sound of the wind shakes the windows of the apartment I live in. Outside, not far away, you can hear the laughter of two people who stopped to talk. That did not happen for a couple of months. I look out the window.

A couple has sat in the park, like on a picnic. So far they are the only ones I have seen who dare to take time to contemplate the afternoon. They wear masks and they settle down to drink something that I suppose is coffee. They are sitting with their legs extended and face forward. They seem to enjoy the wind that warns that June has finally arrived.