The Minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, defended the position of President Jair Bolsonaro to be concerned with the economic impact of social isolation measures as a way of combating the advance of the new coronavirus. According to the minister, “hunger and misery have historically killed more than any epidemic”. Brazil has already recorded 13,993 deaths by covid-19, according to official accounts of the Ministry of Health.

Bolsonaro has been escalating businessmen and ministers to call for the opening of commercial establishments claiming that the economy is “at the limit”.

“The president has been attacked because he dared to worry about everyone. It seems that he could only look in one direction,” said Onyx at the opening of a press conference at the Planalto Palace about the payment of the second installment of R $ 600 emergency aid informal. The government expects to pay more than R $ 120 billion over three months as a way to help families that just needed to stop working during the most critical period of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Minister of Citizenship, the president gave the health area conditions for SUS to be strengthened, in addition to giving support to governors and mayors. “On the other hand, the president was the first voice to say that it is necessary to be concerned with Brazil as a whole,” said Onyx. “Hunger and misery have historically killed more than any epidemic,” he added.

The Minister of Citizenship also said that it is a matter of “justice” to ask for intellectual honesty in the debate on the economic impacts of the pandemic. In defending the opening, the minister argued that Brazil, according to him, is one of the countries with the lowest number of deaths per million inhabitants.

“We understand everyone’s need,” said Onyx. “There was no lack of dedication for the aid to reach 59 million Brazilians.”

