Hungary’s anti-LGTBI law enters into force despite threats of retaliation from the EU

This Thursday, Hungary’s law against pedophilia comes into force, which prohibits talking about homosexuality in school programs. Homophobic, say his opponents. A “shame” and “clearly discriminatory”, in the words of the European Union. The threats from Brussels have not stopped the government of ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán, who says he is ready to face whatever is thrown at him because his rule is fair.

The Hungarian Government is prepared to defend its controversial law with all the legal resources at its disposal and reiterated this Wednesday that the criticisms of the legislation are “unacceptable lies.” “Hungary is sure to be ready to face all legal discussions (about the law). Our arguments are clear: it harmonizes with community law ”, the Minister of the Interior, Gergely Gulyás, told the press. And he added: “Brussels cannot determine who and how children are brought up.”

The European Parliament discussed yesterday the issue of the homophobic law approved by the parliamentary majority of the ultra-right prime minister, which prohibits talking about homosexuality in schools and in the broadcasts of the media during children’s hours. The controversial law was first drafted against pedophilia, but shortly before the vote it was added provisions related to homosexuality and was severely criticized by EU leaders.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reiterated in the European Parliament that the legislation is “a disgrace”, while the Community Executive announced that “it will take measures” if the Orbán Government does not rectify this measure.

Gulyás repeated the Government’s argument with which it justifies the law, by ensuring that it is only aimed at the defense of minors and that parents are the only ones who can decide how to educate their children. “For Hungary the most important thing is the defense of minors. Brussels tries in vain to get us to let all kinds of LGBT + activists into kindergartens, that will not happen ”, the minister emphasized.

Regarding the criticisms, Gulyás said that they were “unacceptable lies” and added that “hate speech is also prohibited against Hungary.”

Back with the recovery plan

In another aspect and in relation to the recovery plan to access European funds, the minister acknowledged that there are discussions with the EC and affirmed that the information about the supposed blocking of the plan by the controversial law is “hoaxes”. “The negotiations have been going on for months. In the last 2 or 3 weeks there have been absurd requests (by the EC), but they continue ”, he stressed.

However, hours before, the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, confirmed that the Community Executive is in talks with Budapest to ask for more commitments before Brussels gives the green light to the plan presented by the Hungarian Government to access the 7,000 million euros. euros that correspond to him from the post-pandemic recovery fund.

In the debate on the summit at the end of June, dominated in part by concerns about the protection of this group as a result of the situation in Hungary, the president of the European Commission already stated that Brussels will “take measures” against Hungary if this country it does not “correct” its controversial law.

The legislation “goes deeply against the fundamental values ​​of the EU: the protection of minorities, defense of human rights, values ​​anchored in our treaties,” said the German, who assured that she had the support of EU leaders for use “all the instruments available to the EC to defend these principles”.

“We cannot make concessions on these principles,” explained the vice president of the Securities Commission, Vera Jourová, in the subsequent debate. The protection of children against pedophilia “is a shared goal,” added the Czech commissioner, but should not be used to “include articles that violate fundamental rights and discriminate against a minority based on their sexual orientation.”

Brussels already sent at the end of June a first letter from the Commissioners of Justice, Didier Reynders, and the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, to ask Budapest for explanations for its new law and to express doubts about its compatibility with European legislation, not only regarding to its fundamental values ​​but to others, such as the audiovisual services law.

Taking a further step in this direction, Brussels would initiate an infringement procedure against Budapest for violation of community law that may end with a complaint from the European Commission to the country before the Court of Justice of the European Union and financial fines.

