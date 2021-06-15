Hungary vs Portugal: Schedule and where to watch the match of the Eurocup Group Stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal selection They go on stage this Tuesday in the Eurocup, when they face Hungary, in a match corresponding to Group F. The match will be broadcast at 11:00 on the Sky Sports signal.

The Portuguese National Team arrives without losing its two previous matches to the competition, a zero draw against Spain and a win against Israel. The Portuguese fans are excited, since they know that they have one of their best generations.

Probable lineup of Fernando Santos vs Hungary

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio. Defenders: Semedo, Dias, Pepé and Guerreiro. Midfielders: Danilo, Neves, Fernandes, Silva, Jota. Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo.

For its part, like Portugal, Hungary comes with a draw and a victory; however, against lesser rivals. Rossi-led side does not have their best player, midfielder Szboszlai, but they will have Gulacsi’s lead in goal.

Pablo Rossi vs Portugal likely lineup

Goalkeeper: Gulacsi. Defenders: Lovrencsics, Fioro, Orban, Szalai, Hangya. Midfielders: Kleinheiler, Nagy, Kalmar. Forwards: Sallai and Szalai