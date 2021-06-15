Hungary vs Portugal: Official line-ups of the 2021 Eurocup match

The Portugal National Team visits Hungary this Tuesday, June 15 at the Frenc Puskas Stadium to open its participation in Euro 2021 in which it will seek to revalidate the title obtained in the previous edition.

This will be the third match between Hungary and Portugal in a competition of high rank, after they met in the World Cup of 66 and the Euro of 2016, both in the group phase, with a positive balance for the Portuguese, with a victory And a tie.

Portugal has never lost against Hungary in 13 games played, reaping 9 wins and 4 draws.

The official line-ups for Hungary Portugal are as follows: Hungary: Gulácsi, Botka, Orbán, Szalai, Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schafer, Fiola, Szalai and Sallai. Portugal: Patricio, Guerreiro, Pepe, Días, Semedo, Pereira, William, Jota, FErnandez, Silva and Ronaldo.

