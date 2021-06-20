Hungary vs France: The crazy celebration of Attila Fiola with a reporter in the European Championship (Video)

The Hungary national team He surprised France at the end of the first half in the match on Day 2 of the Group Stage of Euro 2021 by opening the scoring with a great goal from the left-back, Atilla Fiola, who left a curious celebration for his effusiveness.

The player of the MOL Fehérvár F. C dThe Hungarian league did not hesitate to show all its joy at the moment of celebrating its score, leaving a striking scene where a court reporter was involved, which was shocked by the effusiveness of the celebration.

Also read: Euro 2021: Apolonia Lapiedra, the adult film actress launched a spicy message

After surpassing Pavard and avoiding the mark of Raphael Varane, Fiola shot Lloris with a shot at the near post, unleashing madness at the Ferenc Puskas stadium.

In the wild celebration, Fiola jumped over the billboards and stood in front of the work table of a court reporter, hitting hard on the furniture where the journalist had her work devices and some annotations, leaving the reporter shocked.

The game is tied at one goal, at minute 73 of running time. Antoine Griezmann scored for France in the 66th minute.

Also read: Hungary vs France: Attila Fiola’s goal in the Euro 2021 match (Video)

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT