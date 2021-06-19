Hungary vs France: Schedule, where to watch and probable lineup of the Eurocopa match

Euro 2020 (In 2021) is on day 2 of the group stage and the World Champion Team will face Hungary in the group F match and you will be able to watch it live on Sky Sport this Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m. : 00 PM.

France is measured against Hungary in the group of death, since they share a place with Portugal and Germany, 3 great candidates fighting for a position.

The match will be played at the Ferenk Puskas Stadium in Hungary and if they achieved 3 points, Laurent Blanc’s team would practically be in the next round.

Probable lineups

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé.

Hungary: Gulasci, Fiola, Szalai, Orban, Botka, Lovrencsics, Nagy, Schafer, Kleinheisler, Sallai and Szalai.