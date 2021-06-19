Hungary vs France: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

The Hungary national team receives his counterpart from France this Saturday at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium to open the second day of Group F at the 2021 European Championship, where the French will seek to take an important step towards their classification in one of the most complicated squads of the competition .

This will be the first match between the two teams in a European Championship, although they have already met in two World Cups, both with occasions ending in triumph for the French team.

In their last five direct matches, France has emerged victorious, registering 12 goals for and only 3 against. Before this streak he had only won 3 of 17 games against the Hungarians.

Hungary France official lineups for Euro 2021: Hungary: Gulácsi, Bokta, Orbán, Szalai, Négo, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer, Fiola, Szalai and Sallai. France: Lloris, Digne, Kimpembe, Varane, Pavard, Rabiot, Kanté, Pogba, Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema.

Playing in Hungarian territory, the French have only won one of eight games played, adding a draw and six defeats.

France registers a streak of five games without conceding a goal, winning all their matches. They haven’t had six wins since 2016.

