Hungary vs France: Goal by Attila Fiola in the Euro 2021 match (Video)

The French National Team entered the Ferenc Puskas Stadium to face the Hungarian National Team in the second match of Group F where the Gauls seek to seal their pass to the next round at the 2021 Eurocup of Nations, although for this they will depend on the result of the Today’s match between Germany and Portugal.

France came out as a large favorite in this match, as the Gauls have a five-game streak without losing to the Hungarians, registering twelve scores for and only three against.

Also read: Euro 2021: Apolonia Lapiedra, the adult film actress launched a spicy message

The match began with dominance of the French National Team and Hungary crouched, waiting for an oversight from the Gauls to break into a counterattack, taking over the midfield with their defensive elements.

At minute 13, France had the first clear goal in the boots of Antoine Griezmann, who missed his shot after a rebound by the Hungarian goalkeeper to a strong shot from Karim Benzema. The failure of the colchoneros player was ‘washed’ by an offside marked by the assistant.

Before the end of the first half, Hungary surprised with the scoring of Attila Fiola, who beat Benjamin Pavard’s back and the complacency of Raphael Varane, who failed to close the Hungarian midfielder. Atilla ended up shooting with a very strong shot hitting the near post, impossible for Lloris.

Read also: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac will leave the preseason of Miguel Herrera

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content