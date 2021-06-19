HUNGARY VS FRANCE, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 19

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Hungary vs France, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Saturday, June 19.

PREVIOUS

France are the favorites to win this match and this match against Hungary seems to be the easiest of a difficult group.

Earlier this week, France inaugurated its Euro 2020 account by beating 2014 world champion Germany 1-0 in Munich. It was a great victory for the reigning world champions, and they played great football in that match.

With the win over Germany, it means that France has taken some pressure off for this match and a win here would ensure they play the knockout phase.

Hungary will play before France in the Ferenc Puskas Stadium at 08:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

HUNGARY VS FRANCE Schedules

United States: 09:00 AM (ET) / 07:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 08:00

Ecuador: 08:00

Colombia: 08:00

Peru: 08:00

Argentina: 09:00

Chile: 08:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player