Hungary overtakes Spain in the return to Antequera

04/28/2021 at 11:22 PM CEST

Hungary surprised Spain on the fifth day of the EHF Euro Cup 2022, in a very close match, in which the Magyar team was better in the final moments with the goalkeeper Roland mikler, as a great star.

Spain (15 + 13)

Corrales, Marchan, Fernández (2), Maqueda (2), Sarmiento (6), Cañellas (3), Balaguer (1) -starting team-, Pérez de Vargas (ps), Gurbindo, Rivera, Entrerrios (2), Sole (3), Figueras (8), Morros, Guardiola and Izquierdo (1).

Hungary (14 + 16)

Mikler, Bóka (3), Szita (4), Lekai (3), Banhidi (8), Mathe (4) and Rodríguez (3) -starting team-, Székely (ps), Sipos, Topic, Leimeter (3), Hanusz (1), Ligetvári, Bujdosó, Bodo (1) and Rosta.

Partial

0-1, 2-6, 4-9, 9-11, 12-13 and 15-14 (rest), 17-17, 20-19 23-21, 25-25, 27-27 and 28-30 ( final).

Referees

Charlotte Bonaventura (FRA) and Julie Bonaventura (FRA). They excluded the locals Gurbindo (1), Cañellas (1) and Guardiola (1), and the visitors Sipol (2), Szita (1) and Bodo (2).

Incidents

Fernando Argüelles from Antequera (Malaga). 400 spectators.

The Spanish team was slow to come into play, they even went eight minutes without scoring against a very firm Hungarian team in defense and splendid in attack.

It was Dani Sarmiento the one that achieved the first goal of Spain 1-4, although Hungary continued to be superior, with few errors and taking advantage of the defensive gaps of their rival, which allowed them to have a clear 3-9 income, minute 14.

From that moment, with Sarmiento stellar, Spain began to change, especially defensively, and began the comeback drowning the Magyars, who were inoperative in attack, with the goalkeeper’s star coming out. Rodrigo corrales.

Sarmiento leveled the match (12-12), in the 25th minute and three minutes later he put Spain ahead for the first time in the game, 14-13, surprising a cold Hungary. Although with a single goal advantage came the break: 15-14.

The meeting showed its equality throughout the second half, with Spain raised by Sarmiento, very notable, and directed by Raúl Entrerrios, who led the initiative 21-19, minute 41, but never managed to detach from his rival.

Hungary did not slow down and on top of that they had an ally in goalkeeper Roland Mikler, immeasurable, with three detailed interventions that would have meant a significant income from the Spanish national team.

The match entered its final stretch equalized 27-27, minute 57, although Hungary, with its savior Mikler in goal, was firmer than its opponent, Spain, hasty and soft in defense in the decisive moments.

The Hungarian team achieved two rental goals with two minutes remaining 27-29, which were decisive, as was Mikler, who stopped Spain, 28-30.