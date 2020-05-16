Orbán government takes advantage of the pandemic to assume emergency powers indefinitely, in a frontal shock with the EU values. Hungarian law expert analyzes dangers of the new law and chances of repealing it. On March 30, the Hungarian Parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Vitkor Orbán’s Fidesz party, passed a bill granting the government emergency powers.

A little later, the so-called “training law” was ratified, allowing the prime minister to rule by decree, in order to contain the covid-19 pandemic. It has no statute of limitations and allows the Executive to easily pass over Parliament.

In mid-April, the European Parliament issued a statement stating that the new measures in Hungary are “incompatible with European values”. The European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, threatened Budapest with legal action.

Orbán insists that the law is essential to the government’s reaction to the pandemic, and so far Brussels has not taken legal action. This Thursday (14/05), the EU Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency, Věra Jourová, reiterated that the European Commission is apprehensive, and assesses daily “if we can take legal actions”.

Gábor Halmai is professor of Comparative Constitutional Law at the European University Institute (IUE), in Florence, Italy. From 1990 to 1996, he was the chief advisor to the president at the Hungarian Constitutional Court. In an interview with DW, he talks about the dangers of emergency law and the chances of revoking it.

DW: So far, the EU has decided not to act against Hungary’s much-criticized “empowerment law”, and recently Viktor Orbán demanded that his critics apologize. In a letter to the European People’s Party (EPP) group – from which his caption was suspended – the Hungarian prime minister speaks of an “unprecedented and unfounded attack and disinformation campaign against Hungary”. Was the initial outcry against the law unjustified?

Gábor Halmai: In early April, Věra Jourová gave an interview criticizing the Hungarian government about the country’s failure, in the last decade, to abide by the EU rule of law. At the same time, he emphasized that he saw no immediate way to challenge the training law. The Hungarian government took this opportunity to attack its critics.

Now Jourová seems to have changed her mind: in a recent interview, she said she saw numerous inaccuracies and dangers in the law and in the government decrees imposed through it. The Hungarian government reacted very angry and is now criticizing it, as well as those who were against the law since the beginning.

What could the EU do if it decided to act against Hungary?

There are many legal possibilities. There is no real reason why the Commission should not initiate an infringement procedure under Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union – that would mean accusing Hungary of violating basic EU values. After ten years, the country is no longer a democracy, it does not follow the basic values ​​of the EU. The problem is not the lack of legal instruments, but the lack of political will.

The Hungarian government, in particular Justice Minister Judit Varga, criticized the application of “double standards”. She claims that in the current coronavirus crisis, other states are also governing with emergency laws and restricting fundamental rights. How does Hungarian law differ from other countries’ emergency laws?

Some aspects are unique to Hungary and cannot be compared to measures in any other EU Member State or other country in the world. The Hungarian law violates the country’s constitution in several ways – a constitution that, incidentally, was only approved in 2011 with the votes of the current government.

The law was not only unconstitutional, but also superfluous, as the Hungarian legal system provides a sufficient basis for dealing with the coronavirus. So even if Budapest argues that 20 EU member countries have introduced emergency laws, the Hungarian one was simply not needed: it is just there to give the government unlimited power without a time limit.

What steps has the Orbán government taken so far, using the law?

Since the beginning of April, more than 80 decrees have been issued. One of the first changed the labor law, canceling all protection for employees. One of the most recent examples is a decree that suspends EU data protection regulations. In addition, all hospitals and approximately 150 state and private companies are under military control: the board of these organizations can only make business decisions with the approval of military personnel. This has not happened in any other Member State and is a stark violation of both Hungarian and EU laws.

Government officials have repeatedly emphasized that the Hungarian Parliament could withdraw emergency powers at any time. However, the government coalition controls most of the seats. How could the body repeal the law?

The Hungarian government’s argument is very tricky. I do not recall any occasion in the past decade when Parliament voted against any important government proposal. This means that there is no chance that this Parliament, led by Fidesz, with its two-thirds majority, will oppose any government measure. And to repeal the law, a two-thirds majority is needed. Therefore, even if the current government loses its current super majority, in the elections or due to the death of a deputy – something that I certainly do not want – the law could not be repealed.

Could the Hungarian Constitutional Court intervene to ensure that the government does not further exploit its new powers?

Other democratic EU countries have checks and balances between the powers, in addition to the parliament, which may not be able to control the government: there are constitutional courts, supreme courts or presidents. In the case of Hungary, all members of the Constitutional Court are appointed or elected by Fidesz, they never speak out against the government on any serious political issue.

The President of Hungary [János Áder] is one of the founders of Fidesz and a good friend of Orbán, he ratified the training law in just two hours: that was all the time he needed to investigate whether it is politically and constitutionally acceptable. How would that president oppose anything the government does?

Emergency powers should be in effect only as long as the coronavirus crisis lasts. However, no one knows when it will end. Orbán has already spoken of a second outbreak in the third quarter. Is the law here to stay?

Has arrived. Let me remind you: in 2015, during the migration crisis [quando centenas de milhares de solicitantes de refúgio e migrantes atravessaram a Hungria], the government introduced an emergency immigration law. It is still in effect, although there are no more migrants in Hungary, and the borders are closed. The government extended this law every six months, the last time in March. So, I don’t see any guarantee that this emergency will end the pandemic.

