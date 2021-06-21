Hungary criticizes the idea of ​​placing the LGBT flag in the Munich stadium

06/21/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

The Hungarian Government criticized this Monday as “harmful and dangerous” the plans of the Munich City Council to illuminate this week during the match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena with the colors of the rainbow in support of the LGTB community in the Central European country.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, said today in statements to the press of his country on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting in Brussels that “in the proposal to illuminate (the stadium) the intention to mix politics with sport is clearly detected, because everyone knows what it is about”.

For the head of Hungarian diplomacy it is about something “very harmful and dangerous”.

The Munich city council, governed by the Social Democrat Dieter Reiter, proposes that the famous Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, be illuminated in the colors of the rainbow and that they wave flags of the same colors in support of the LGBT community in Hungary.

The city council resolution explicitly highlights that it is about showing solidarity with the LGBT community in Hungary after the approval of homophobic legislation in that country last week.

The ultranationalist Hungarian government approved with its absolute majority in Parliament a controversial regulation that prohibits, among others, talking about homosexuality in school curricula and that has been described as “homophobic” by the progressive opposition and by international NGOs.

Szijjártó defended the legislation today saying that it only aims to defend the rights of minors. “We have approved a law in defense of Hungarian children and against which they are now protesting in Western Europe,” said the minister.

UEFA will have to approve the lighting of the stadium in the colors of the rainbow.