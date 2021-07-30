Hungary could be a good weekend for Ferrari

Leclerc He pulls on the brakes and the Monegasque does not want to create excessive expectations for the Hungarian weekend, where some hope to see a red car more similar to what was shown in Monaco.

Charles has not hidden that he expects good potential, but has set himself the goal of being ahead of the direct rivals of the Scuderia, that is, from McLaren down.

In the long term, Leclerc is more optimistic, especially when it comes to race pace, which was the real surprise of the Silverstone weekend.

“Yes, definitely, it was fantastic at Silverstone,” the Monegasque recalled when talking about the laps in which he was close to winning.

“That’s why I’m in this sport, to feel this fantastic feeling of being able to win, I think that’s what we all look for as drivers, so yeah, I really enjoyed it. I hope to be in these conditions regularly, maybe not this season, but it is definitely the goal for next year. “

“I have been working for this weekend trying to forget what happened. Obviously it was frustrating because victory was so close, and losing when you’re one step away from the checkered flag hurts. But there were many other positives, starting with the fact that we raced at the pace of Mercedes, especially on the first stint, while the second half of the race was more in line with our expectations. But overall it has been a very, very positive weekend for us. “

However, Leclerc said that although they showed good pace on the English track, they are still analyzing the data to get an in-depth look at the car’s potential.

“What we saw was the result of the work we have done in the last race weekends, especially after Paul Ricard, when we had a strange surprise in the race, a situation that was not good. “

“Immediately after that weekend we analyzed and understood a few things, although the big picture is still not clear. So we continue to work on this front, but the direction is right, so we can expect this kind of performance regularly during the season. rest of the season. I don’t think we are still where we want to be, but if we continue working as we have been, we will get there. “

Regarding the possibilities for Hungary, a track that many consider has similarities in the set-up with Monaco, where Leclerc achieved pole and later could not start, the Ferrari driver considers that the situation for them cannot be comparable to that of the Principality and in particular hopes to take a step forward.

“I don’t know, I feel like it could be a good weekend for us, but I don’t think we are at the same level of performance we saw in Monaco.”

“I hope that we can confirm ourselves at the top of the group in the middle of the grid, at the end of the day it is the realistic battle we are fighting this season. It is the most important objective, and we are quite sure that we can achieve it if we do a good job “

“It is not a track where I have always performed my best in the past, but I will try to do the best job possible.”

“It’s very difficult, very technical, requires a very clean ride and I tend to be more aggressive. In the past it has always cost me a little more than the different teammates I have had, but I am going to work to try to optimize the maximum this weekend, “he concluded.