Change promoted by Viktor Órban’s ultraconservative government states that documents must show “sex assigned at birth”, preventing trans people from requesting changes. Hungary’s ultraconservative government on Tuesday banned sex change in documents from identity and legal recognition of transgender people. The move sparked criticism from NGOs.

The Hungarian parliament, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government holds a two-thirds majority, approved the constitutional amendment.

There were 134 votes in favor and 56 against to substitute the word sex for “sex assigned at birth” on birth, marriage and death certificates. In practice, this prevents trans and intersex people from changing their name and obtaining documentation corresponding to their gender identity. “Sex attributed to nonbirth” “was defined as” biological sex based on primary sexual characteristics and chromosomes “.

Previously, in the country that has been a member of the European Union since 2004, people were allowed to request a sex change in their documents.

“It is sad and scandalous that parliament has decided to adopt this hateful law and disregarded the concerns of dozens of civil society organizations and international bodies, including the Council of Europe, the European Parliament and several United Nations bodies,” reacted Tamas Dombos, member of the board of directors of the Hungarian LGBT Alliance [Lésbicas, Gays, Bissexuais e Transgêneros].

“We will use all possible legal means to challenge this law before the Hungarian and international courts,” he added.

Through a declaration, the non-governmental organization Amnesty International considered that the new article, in addition to exposing these people to more discrimination, will aggravate the already intolerant and hostile environment that the LGBT community faces in Hungary.

“These provisions run counter to Hungary’s international and national obligations relating to various human rights,” Krisztina Tamás-Sáróy, a representative of the international organization, said in a statement.

“The Hungarian Commissioner for Human Rights must act urgently and ask the Constitutional Court to review and annul the provisions of this law. Gender identity must be legally recognized and everyone must be allowed to change their legal name and gender in all official documents “, points out the text.

After limiting the independence of justice and the media in general when he returned to power in 2010, Viktor Orbán started a cultural “new era” project aimed at promoting Christian and traditional values ​​following his re-election in 2018.

At the beginning of May, the Hungarian parliament had already rejected the ratification of an international treaty aimed at strengthening the protection of women victims of violence, but understood by the Hungarian government as a promoter of “gender-destructive ideology”.

Budapest had already removed gender studies from the list of university textbooks officially proposed by Hungary, related to interdisciplinary research on social relations between the sexes. The country is usually praised by the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araújo. He has already said that the governments of the two countries are “close to ideas”.

In September 2018, and under Article 7 of the European Union treaty, the European Parliament initiated a process for violating EU values, which in theory could imply sanctions against Budapest.

