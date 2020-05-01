The Government of the country has banned the events of more than 500 people until August 15

The event, which has not yet been postponed, is planned for August 2

The promoters of the Hungarian Grand Prix communicate, after the announcement by the Hungarian Government of further restrictions, that their only option is to hold their event behind closed doors.

Yesterday Hungary announced that it would not allow events of more than 500 people until August 15. That directly affects the Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for August 2, one of the appointments that has not yet been postponed from the original calendar. Its promoters recognize that this directive reduces their options and condemns the appointment to having to be behind closed doors, that is, without an audience.

The organizers of the race regret that the coronavirus crisis thus affects their event and assure that they will work with Formula 1 to find the safest solution to invite the entire Formula 1 family to the Hungaroring, even if it is with a date without fans .

“The Hungaroring team has collaborated regularly with Formula 1 to explore all possible ways to celebrate the 35th edition of the Hungarian Grand Prix with fans. However, this decision is no longer possible as a result of this decision,” they announce. The organizers in a statement, as published by the web portal Race Fans.

“The health and well-being of all our fantastic fans, staff and participants in the Championship has been and continues to be our main concern at the moment and with that in mind, we have unfortunately been left with no option but to reach this conclusion,” they acknowledge.

“We have continuously underlined our willingness to work towards a safer solution, which would allow us to welcome the entire Formula 1 family to the Hungaroring this Saturday, but it is now evident that any Formula 1 race in Hungary can only be held on goal closed “, they express to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.