Thursday May 28, 2020

The Hungarian government authorized the return of people to stadiums, as well as to cinemas and open-air theaters, although with a series of stockings, including keeping at least one and a half distances apart. In Russia, on the other hand, 10% of the stadium capacity will be allowed.

Soccer begins to return to Europe after the almost two-month recess due to the coronavirus. While the main leagues of the ‘old continent’ are behind closed doors, some leagues will allow the public to enter the stadiums, although always with the appropriate security measures.

In Hungary, football returned last Saturday, May 23, although like in other latitudes, without fans. However, the government of that country authorized the return of people to stadiums, as well as cinemas and open-air theaters.

The condition is that there are at least three seats of distance between each person, also keeping the distance in front and behind, ensuring that there is at least a meter and a half of separation between the attendees.

Russia is getting ready to return to football on June 21, despite being the third country with the highest number of infections in the world today, with 379,051 confirmed cases, with four new players infected in Lokomotiv, who join Jefferson Farfán.

The plus of the Russian measure is that with the return of football the fans are also considered. “In the first phase, only 10 percent of the capacity will be allowed in the stadiums. This is a sure number for fans if all precautionary measures are respected, “the Russian Football Union announced in a statement.

Another situation occurred in Denmark, where Aarhus installed a virtual stand so that their fans can follow the derby against AGF-Randers, a duel that ended 1-1, although the local team experiment managed to gather 10,000 fans who connected via Zoom to see the game.