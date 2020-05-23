Two European championships return this Saturday to their matches after the interruption of their competitions, in March, because of the pandemic of Covid-19, that forced the population of these countries to carry out an isolation. They are the championships of Hungary and the Czech Republic. In both countries, security protocols will be followed and the duels will be with the gates closed.

The Czech Republic federation, as well as the Hungarian one, has scheduled the return of the games for this Saturday (reproduction)

Hungarians

In Hungary, the federation, in this first week, scheduled one of the two games of Ferencváros, which is with two games less, and two games for the semifinal of the Hungarian Cup. This Saturday, Ferencváros will face Debrecen (next Wednesday, in an isolated game, will play a classic against Ujpest).

Ferencvarós, even with two games less, leads the competition, with 53 points, against 52 of Fehervar. Debrecen is only eighth with 30 points.

For the Hungarian Cup, the games are Mezokovesd x Fehervar and MTK x Honved.

Czechs



In the Czech Republic the same situation occurs. Only one late game is scheduled, between Teplice and Slovan LIberec, who have 23 games against 24 of the remaining 14 teams.

Teplice is the twelfth with 24 points and needs to win to leave the zone of the teams that will play the relegation playoff (the six worst). Slovan has 36 points and if he wins, he will enter the qualifying zone for the final playoff of the title (the first six). There will also be a round of the country’s Second Division.

Covid-19

In Hungary, in official numbers this Friday, the country had 3,678 cases of infected and 476 dead. The Czechs had 8,770 infected and 312 dead.

