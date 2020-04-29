They are in daily contact with Liberty Media to set up the new calendar

They accept the option of holding the Grand Prize behind closed doors

Hungaroring is confident that they can hold a Formula 1 Grand Prix on August 2, the original date the event was planned. From the circuit they are open to hosting the Great Circus even if the appointment has to be without an audience.

The executive director of the Hungaroring circuit, Zsolt Gyulay, ensures that they are still available to celebrate the race on August 2, as had been discussed, although they are aware that the format may have variations.

“We have talked about the option of holding a closed-door race, but Austria is still developing the protocol. A lot depends on the government’s rules. One thing is for sure, however: organizing and the Hungaroring is very important to organize. the Hungarian Grand Prix, “says Gyulay, speaking for the British magazine Autosport.

“There are two options. The first is to organize a closed-door race similar to Austria. That would mean a great loss for the promoter.

The second option is to organize the race with fans, something in which we have 35 years of experience. Of course we have stopped buying tickets and we must adapt to the current situation, “he adds.

Gyulay assures that the track is ready to use and comments that he maintains daily contact with Liberty Media to find the best solution to save the 2020 season.

“Although the use of the circuit has been suspended, we continuously do maintenance, so it is in good condition and we are ready for the Hungarian Grand Prix to be on August 2,” he says.

“We are in daily contact with the owners of the rights. Liberty is aware that we are open to all kinds of solutions and are ready to organize a race. It is something that is beyond our control and depends on the situation in which be the country, “he admits.

Hungary is another of the countries, along with Austria, with the least infected, since it accumulates only 2,000 cases of coronavirus. “We are waiting for the measures to be relaxed and for life to return to normal. Together with the Austrians and the British we have also confirmed that we are fully committed to starting the Formula 1 season,” says Gyulay to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.