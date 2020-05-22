F1 is waiting to find out if they can enter the UK without isolating themselves

The Grand Circus may go to the Hungaroring after holding two races in Austria

Setting up the new schedule for the 2020 Formula 1 season is far from being an easy task. Initial plans for the category to travel to Britain after the two races in Austria are in jeopardy. The Grand Circus is targeting Hungary, as it is unlikely that they will be able to go to Silverstone due to rigid restrictions in the UK.

The UK is expected to decide today whether F1 and sports in general are exceptions to its mandatory isolation measure for all foreigners who want to enter the country. Faced with the possible refusal, the Great Circus seeks alternatives. In addition to Hockenheim, the Hungaroring is playing in the last hours, according to the Motorsport-Total website.

Hungary can hold two races, the first on the weekend of July 19 and the second on July 26. It should be noted that the distance from Austria is not excessive, which would facilitate logistics.

In addition to the probable infeasibility of holding a GP in the United Kingdom, it is added that the teams and pilots based there, almost all, could not return to their factories for the duration of the mandatory isolation measure for foreigners from the country. This tremendously hinders Formula 1 plans.

Spain is in the plans of the queen category, in principle for August 9, although recently the Government has also announced that it will impose a mandatory 14-day isolation on all foreigners. If it happens like in the United Kingdom and no exception is made with Formula 1, the GP would also be in danger. However, it is early to talk about Spain, since as we say, the event is planned for August.

A month and a half from July 5, the scheduled date for the start of the season, there are still more questions than answers. The announcement of the calendar has been postponed to June and the category is awaiting the decision of the governments of each country.

.