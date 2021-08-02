Hungarian GP – Vettel, disqualified; Carlos Sainz podium!

The surprise came at the Hungaroring, as Sebastian Vettel’s car did not have enough fuel after finishing the race. In this way, Lewis Hamilton rises to second position and Carlos Sainz to third.

Sebastian Vettel and Aston Martin took the podium to celebrate the second position achieved in the Hungarian Grand Prix, but a few hours later the sports commissioners disqualified the German after the report of the technical commissioners in charge of carrying out the post-race verification.

The German driver had crossed the finish line in second position and had to stop before returning to the pits, as the Aston martin # 5 was running out of fuel. The problem is that the technical regulations require that the tank of the cars have at least one liter when they reach the pit-lane – or the equivalent if it does not, as in the case of Vettel.

After receiving Aston Martin representatives and analyzing the report of the technical stewards, finally Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified of the Hungarian Grand Prix, thereby losing the second position and the 18 points he had initially achieved.

Also, this causes Lewis Hamilton to inherit the second position and Carlos Sainz be third, with Fernando Alonso fourth and Pierre Gasly closing the top 5. Yuki Tsunoda is sixth, Nicholas Latifi seventh, George Russel eighth and Max Verstappen ninth, catching the last point Kimi Räikkönen.

Something that also affects the general classification of drivers and manufacturers.