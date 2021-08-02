Hungarian GP – Sainz has an accident: «Sorry to the team, we have lost an opportunity»

Things had improved remarkably on Saturday and even Carlos Sainz broke out with the fourth fastest time in Q1. However, in his final attempt in Q2, the Spaniard lost control at the last corner of the circuit.

Bad day for Carlos Sainz despite the fact that the thing promised a lot. After a difficult Friday for Ferrari, the Spanish driver managed to straighten the course and the car responded much better in qualifying.

To the point that Sainz has been fourth in Q1, although everything has come to nothing after an accident in Q2 that leaves him 15th on the grid in the absence of seeing if potential mechanical breakdowns penalize him even more.

“I enter the curve slower than in Q1, but I seem to be caught by a 35 km / h tailwind gust”

“It’s very strange, on the previous lap I had a lot of understeer, therefore I didn’t expect to have this oversteer hit,” explained Sainz in relation to the accident suffered in the last corner of the circuit. «It’s weird too, because I enter the curve slower than in Q1 and still I seem to be caught in a gust of wind 35 km / h tail that drove me off the line, off the track ».

“It is not an excuse, they are things that should not happen,” says the Ferrari. I’m lucky that it doesn’t happen very often, so I’m not going to be too hard on myself., but of course I apologize to the team and because we lost an opportunity after a Q1 that had gone very well ».

The race, uphill

Now, the options of achieving a result according to the potential of the car are scarce, because Hungaroring It is a circuit where it is very difficult to gain position on the track, even with a strategic tire advantage like Sainz will have.

«There is not much advantage in this circuit, unfortunately (choosing tire), of course we will look at all the possible options to see how we can come back, but It is a hard blow because if there is a circuit where you do not want to have a problem in qualifying, it is hereas it is very difficult to overtake », confirms Sainz.

“To learn from it, it is also part of learning to see how the car reacts to different gusts of wind. They told me that the blow was 22g, so the car is probably damaged. It had traction, but it had the spoiler underneath. You never have to give up and I have tried not to give up, but maybe it was best to stop », he concluded after talking about his subsequent attempt to pit with the damaged car.

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, finished seventh behind Lando Norris and just ahead of the Alpine.