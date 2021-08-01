Hungarian GP – Echoes of the duel: Hamilton thanks the boos and Verstappen gives the press

The tension resulting from the world title dispute between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is affecting the drivers, who are already somewhat weary of a subject that their respective teams have been responsible for feeding with the help of the press.

It is very possible that Max verstappen Y Lewis hamilton Be the most tired of this rivalry generated with the media as messengers that both Red Bull Racing and Mercedes have created in recent weeks.

The psychological game It is at its peak and the consequence of it has become evident today at the Hungaroring. To Lewis Hamilton in the form of boos from the fans present in front of the pit-lane – a large part of them Dutch – and to Max Verstappen in the form of anger with the driver of the press conference for his insistence on commenting on a possible confrontation on the track with his rival.

«It was an incredible qualifying lap, I think everyone’s teamwork this weekend has been incredibleValtteri included, “began Lewis Hamilton after getting out of the car after taking pole position number 101 of his career in Formula 1.

Loading tweet … 1421480197547872256

Then the Briton reacted to the boos from the stands: “I appreciate the great support I have had here. Boos have never felt so good to me. If anything, they just feed me. So I don’t really care.

Max Verstappen also reacted to this situation later, before the press displaced to the Hungaroring, rejecting the behavior of the fans.

Hamilton takes pole in Hungary and leaves Verstappen without revenge … for nowRead news

“It’s not the right thing to do, of course, but in the end we are pilots and this kind of thing shouldn’t bother us.”, the Red Bull driver pointed out. You know you just have to focus on what you have to do. Fortunately, we wear helmets when we ride, so when it matters we don’t hear a thing. That is perhaps a little different from other sports.

Verstappen, fed up

But the most tense moment was lived when Tom clarkson, driver of the official press conferences on the circuits, brought up the star topic of the moment: the accident between Hamilton and Verstappen of Silverstone.

“I have a question for both you and Lewis,” Tom Clarkson told the Dutchman. “There has been a lot of talk about what happened on the first lap at Silverstone. If you finish wheel to wheel after tomorrow’s start … ».

Loading tweet … 1421520029351350279

At that moment, Verstappen interrupted the journalist, visibly upset. Can we stop now? Because it’s … we had so many stupid questions about this, it’s just ridiculous. Honestly, we have been answering this stupid matter the whole time, can we just drop it now, please? We are drivers, we are going to compete, and of course we are going to compete hard but fairly. So we will continue to pressure each other, “the World Cup leader concluded.

Next, Clarkson asked Hamilton, who declined to comment.