Hungarian GP – Alonso’s magic at the Hungaroring: historical record and epic duel with Hamilton

Big day for Alpine, who has achieved the first victory in its history in Formula 1 with Esteban Ocon and has seen Fernando Alonso give a masterful lesson in defense of position against Lewis Hamilton.

The Formula 1 It is fantastic when uncertainty takes hold and at the Hungaroring this is something we are used to from time to time, as the weather tends to be unpredictable on the track near Budapest.

Once again, the rain has altered the race and has given us a race in which many historical moments have happened. One of them has been the triumph of Esteban Ocon, the first of the French and also the first of Alpine in Formula 1.

But also, Fernando Alonso has returned to lead a Grand Prix seven years and five days after doing it for the last time at this same circuit in 2014, which is a record previously held by Sergio Pérez.

Bad exit

Much of the race was played at the start, as the wet asphalt generated two multiple accidents that have left several drivers out of the game and have led others like Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Nicholas Latifi to win many places.

Instead, Fernando Alonso has encountered both accidents, leaving the scene unscathed but in seventh position behind much slower cars. «The truth is that we have had terrible luck again today, because we could have been in the position of Esteban (Ocon) or perhaps Sebastian (Vettel), because we started just eighth, ninth and tenth, and look, going on the outside in the first corner was bad for us and we lost many positions there, but Without a doubt, the top 5 is my best result of the year and the best result for the team, ”said the Spaniard after the race.

Loading tweet … 1421821971231293442

Despite the bittersweet taste, Alonso has celebrated the victory of his teammate, who has inherited the lead after the red flag and has only released it to give it up briefly to his teammate when stopping in the pits.

«A totally unexpected victory, we have had bad luck in other races and today we have had everything in the face with Esteban at least, and well, for Alpine it is the first victory, we hope it will be of many, and for Esteban also the first victory, that you enjoy every second because you will always remember it », pointed Alonso.

Duel with Hamilton

Undoubtedly, Ocon’s victory has had the invaluable collaboration of Fernando Alonso, because when Lewis hamilton He came from behind with an infernal pace after making a second stop in the pits, the Spaniard managed to endure him for 10 laps in what turned out to be an epic duel reminiscent of the 2005 Imola duel with Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher was three or four tenths faster at the time, Hamilton had a second and a half of a car and a second of a tire, but I always made the same mistakes in the last three corners and I couldn’t get ahead of myself, ”Alonso said.

Loading tweet … 1421846130380394499

“I was waiting to see when I could make the last normal corner and I was ahead, which is what he did with Carlos and it lasted one lap. It’s how long I should have lasted, but I was making mistakes and I knew I wasn’t going to be able to keep him (behind). At the same time, every lap that passed behind was gold in the face of victory, because if not Hamilton would have reached the head of the race, “he said.

Finally, Alonso made a final assessment of the accident generated by Valtteri Bottas at the start and that left the Red Bull out of play: “Some did teamwork today”, he concluded between laughs.

After this huge result, Alpine climbs to fifth place in the constructors’ championship with 75 points, nine more than Aston Martin and 11 more than AlphaTauri.