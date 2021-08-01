Hungarian GP – Alonso understands Verstappen: “He is not British, it will always be more difficult for him”

Fernando Alonso knows what it is to break through in a competition with a clear British accent, as well as contest the title against Lewis Hamilton. For this reason, the Spaniard understands the position in which Max Verstappen finds himself.

Although the Formula 1 It is a global competition, it is undeniable that it has a clear British inspiration. In addition to being the country in which it is most popular, seven of the ten teams are based in England and the vast majority of human personnel working in F1 are of British origin.

As it happens in MotoGP with the Spanish, in F1 the predominance of British in all orders, management, engineering, press, etc., exerts its influence on the competition and the way of understanding it.

Something that, when it comes to competing against a British driver, can be noticed more than it should in the treatment of the rival driver. Or at least that’s what he thinks Fernando Alonso, which already in 2007 had to face the great star of the islands, Lewis Hamilton, who now has a new rival in Max Verstappen.

“I probably feel what they are experiencing now,” began Fernando Alonso in relation to the fight for the world title. «Especially Max, because he is the young boy who fights with a legend, with a champion. He is not British, so it will always be more difficult for him.

Even Fernando Alonso dares to predict that in the first round of the Hungarian Grand Prix Incidents like the one at Silverstone, when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided, could be repeated.

It’s going to be hotter in front of us. We will try to recover places. I think we can. We have to be careful because I think something could happen again, with Max starting with the red (soft) tire and Lewis with the yellow (medium). We have Checo (Pérez), Gasly also behind them. Norris and Leclerc, who are some of the best starters, ”analyzes the Alpine driver.

“So the first corner is going to have a bit of action and we have to be smart to stay out of any problems and benefit from what happens in front of us. We want a clean first round because maybe we win some positions for free », predicts Fernando Alonso.

The Asturian will start ninth, with Esteban Ocon, his partner, located in eighth position.