Hungarian Foreign Minister describes UEFA’s sanction as “pathetic”

07/10/2021 at 2:25 PM CEST

The three-game suspension behind closed doors to Hungary dictated by UEFA due to the discriminatory behavior of its fans is “pathetic” and “cowardly” for the use of “snitches,” the Foreign Minister said this Saturday. Péter Szijjártó.

“The commission that has made that decision is a pathetic and cowardly entity. Let them be ashamed!” Szijjártó in a short message on the social network Facebook.

UEFA informed yesterday of the sanction to the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) for the discriminatory behavior of its fans during three matches of the European Championship, Hungary-Portugal on June 15, Hungary-France on June 19 and the Germany-Hungary on June 23.

Hungary’s next three home games will be played behind closed doors, although the third of them is put on hold on the condition that fans do not re-offend for two years.

Additionally, the MLSZ will have to pay a fine of 100,000 euros and during the matches that their team plays behind closed doors they will have to display a banner with the #EqualGame ‘hashtag’ with the UEFA logo on it.

“It seems that UEFA continues to use previously known informants in the stands (…), who have nothing else to do but write reports on what they have said (or have not said) in the stands. As in communism: no it is necessary to have proof, the accusation of the snitch is enough “, adds the minister.

According to the leader of Hungarian diplomacy, UEFA has not sanctioned other cases, such as when the public used laser pointers or entered the pitch, although without mentioning concrete examples.

Even if Szijjártó He does not deny that there was “discriminatory behavior” in the matches, he does recall that the stands of Puskás Aréna were full at the matches, something that he described as “an eternal memory for everyone.”

The public in Hungary generated criticism already before the Eurocup matches, as when in a friendly against Ireland they reacted with boos when the Irish knelt in a gesture against racism.

UEFA said on June 20 that it was investigating the matches that Hungary played against Portugal and France, for cases such as boos and racist shouts when Kylian Mbappé Y Karim Benzema they touched the ball.