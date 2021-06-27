Hungarian Federation asks its fans to respect the anthems

BUDAPEST.

The Hungarian Soccer Federation (MLSZ) asked local fans to behave appropriately before the last game of the Euro 2020 to be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest this Sunday, the Netherlands-Czech Republic round of 16.

The president of the federative body, Sandor Csanyi, asked the Hungarian fans to respect the anthems of the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and not to make discriminatory comments that would damage Hungary’s “reputation” during the round of 16.

The UEFA is investigating Hungary for the behavior of its fans in group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany. Monkey noises were made to French striker Kylian Mbappé, while the Portuguese media reported that also Cristiano Ronaldo was repeatedly insulted.

