More from F1 in Hungary:

Bottas causes an accident that complicates Verstappen and withdraws Pérez in Hungary

Sergio Pérez: “Bottas made a big mistake and ruined our race”

Ocon wins an incredible Hungarian GP, ​​followed by Vettel and Hamilton

Alonso wins Hungarian F1 GP “Driver of the Day”

Status of the F1 championship after the Hungarian GP

Vettel … Read on