Hungarian F1 GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the race

This weekend comes the official free practice sessions 1, 2 and 3, as well as qualifying and Sunday’s race. They do it in a once again conventional format, after testing the new format with the sprint race at the last British GP. Now it is the turn of a circuit with very different characteristics to that one, it is the Hungaroring, to compete the 2021 Hungarian F1 GP.

A short circuit, with a very flat track and with a layout that resembles a karting circuit more than a Formula 1 one. That is precisely why the Hungarian GP is the favorite circuit of some of the current drivers. Grill. What’s more, It will also be special for Fernando Alonso, not because of the performance that the Alpine del Oviedo may have there, but because this July 29 turns 40 … And that implies that some kind of ceremony will be held, although limited by the pandemic, and with the members of the team or some another extra guest.

Returning to sports, we will see here how Red Bull and Mercedes behave, in this intense battle that they have for the world championship of pilots and constructors. After the chao of Max Verstappen at Hamilton’s house they are more even than ever. They can no longer afford to fail, and the energy drinkers need a good result in the remaining GPs if they are to do so.

You already know that you can follow all the sessions, including the press conference on Thursday, on DAZN or on its channels through Movistar +, as well as in other alternative methods. Be that as it may, so that you do not miss anything, you must know the schedules of the Hungarian GP:

