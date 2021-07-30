Hungarian F1 GP 2021: Free Practice Results

Starts on Hungarian F1 GP 2021. The Hungaroring is hosting the two free practice sessions this Friday. A day in which there have not been too many incidents, just some that have tested the limits of the track, such as the spin that Fernando Alonso has made in the first session, or those of Tsunoda, in one of them leaving and impacting against him Wall. Regardless of these scares for some, we have seen a lot of equality in general, since the trend of this season continues and it must be added that it is a very short circuit, so everything will be very tight.

It is true that Mercedes and Red Bull remain one step ahead of the rest, and they seem unattainable for the other teams, but behind them the battle is going to be very close. In addition, it is an interesting circuit, where you will have to take care of the tires, especially considering the high temperatures that have occurred, with a tarmac at around 60 degrees of temperature in these sessions. However, the weather surprise could come for the race, which although it puts little probability of rain, little is not any probability. So we will also have to be aware of heaven …

We have seen the Alpine with a good qualifying pace and quite consistent, which is positive for the French team and the interests of Fernando Alonso. Both have finished in the top 10. Ferrari has fared not so well, they have been out of the Top10. Those from Maranello assured that they do not look very strong here, and that they would have problems due to the characteristics of this Hungarian GP. But we will have to be cautious and see if they get something else for tomorrow. Today they are only free and many things can happen. Remember that many tend to cover up in FP and then surprise in qualifying.

By the way, a Fernando Alonso who was here 40 years old. This Thursday, July 29.

Nor has McLaren been seen so powerfulWe’ll see if they’re just trying things out and haven’t shown their actual pace yet, or if they choke on this track. The team that has given the most talk for its tremendous recovery and for the fantastic performances of Lando Norris. In fact, in the last 5 races, only Lando and Alonso have been the only drivers to have scored in all of them.

Race format

In short, there are many things to reveal tomorrow when qualifying arrives. The normal weekend returns after the silverstone experiment. Although it seems that the authorities of this circuit were willing to use the new format. Some liked it, but not all … After analyzing the audiences and the statistics, they will have to make a decision for the future. There are still two more tests of that format this season, one will arrive in Italy.

In Myself personal opinion, I like the change, but they should make the following corrections for the new format:

Let the pole and the poleman be the ones who set the fastest time to a lap in qualifying. Sprint race somewhat shorter. So that if a rider has made a significant jump in positions, the tires do not end up causing him to fall again. Free practice 1 and 2 take place on Friday, leaving qualifying and sprint race for Saturday. Reason? Friday is a working day for many, and if they want to get a bigger audience in the classification they should move it better to Saturday. More points for the sprint race, and that the points go beyond the third. That will make many take more risks and there will be more spectacle.

What do you think? Leave your comments…

Results of free practice 1

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’17 “555 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’17” 616 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’17 “722 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’18” 115 5 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 ‘ 18 “181 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’18” 385 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’18 “391 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’18” 391 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1’18 “649 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’18” 755 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’18 “765 12 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’18” 770 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’18 “889 14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’19” 265 15 George Russell Williams 1’19 “724 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’19 “824 17 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’20” 383 18 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1’20 “639 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’20” 992 20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’21 “889

Results of free practice 2

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’17 “012 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’17” 039 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’17 “310 4 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’17” 759 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1 ‘ 17 “824 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’18” 113 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’18 “169 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’18” 228 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1’18 “313 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’18” 320 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’18 “370 12 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’18” 441 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’18 “737 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’19” 277 15 George Russell Williams 1’19 “292 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’19 “479 17 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’19” 671 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’19 “817 19 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’20” 186 20 Nitita Mazepin Haas 1’20 “881

More tomorrow details with free practice sessions 3 of the Hungarian GP and classification …