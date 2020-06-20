Hungarian youth, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, are responding en masse to the army’s recruitment offers, an institution the Viktor Orban government wants to make a mainstay of society.

Stability and safety at work. This is what Peter Kamondai, 27, was looking for when he enlisted, after leaving an incipient physical therapy activity that was paralyzed by the economic debacle.

« My wife is going to give birth soon and the confinement has left me no chance to start, » he explains to the ., shaved head, on a training ground near Gyor, 120 km west of Budapest.

This future father is not the only one who wants to serve his country: according to Major Tamas Durgo, responsible for national recruitment, « the number of candidates has doubled since the beginning of the crisis. »

A head of the Defense Ministry last week advanced the figure of « 2,500 candidates, 900 of whom have already started training, » through an integration procedure that the government has recently simplified.

Economic forecasts are catastrophic for this country of almost 10 million inhabitants. The Hungarian economy, which was doing very well with 4.9% growth in 2019 and almost no unemployment, could contract 8% this year, or up to 10% if there is a significant second wave of coronavirus, according to the OECD.

Unemployment compensation in the country is precarious: between 200 and 350 euros (between 225 and 400 dollars) per month based on the last salary, for a maximum of three months.

The conservative government says it wants to build a « society based on work », not on aid to the population.

– « Take the plunge » –

« What I want now is a stable income, from the State, » says Peter Kamondai, after a combat simulation exercise with a dozen candidates.

A situation that must satisfy the nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban, who has promoted greater funding for the army: the percentage of GDP dedicated to defense went from 0.95% in 2013 to 1.21% in 2019.

The promotion of the army is part of the society project that Orban defined in 2019 as a « conservative revolution », which seeks to restore in Hungary the traditional values ​​based on order and « Christian values ».

Since coming back to power in 2010, Orban has emphasized patriotic education in schools.

And the military, which until now has maintained a rather low profile since the democratic transition of 1989, announced this month that it wanted to open up to ten new military schools in the next decade.

During the epidemic, the army played an important role, because it was deployed as reinforcement in hospitals and companies.

And now it is part of the solution to fight the economic crisis. The government has included the military professions in the national recovery plan, which is also based on hiring at state companies and a public works campaign.

« Many candidates were already thinking about being soldiers, » says Nandor Major, head of the training camp near Gyor. « The virus has only helped them take the plunge, » he says.

