Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and the chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces attend the graduation ceremony for new pilots at Hatzerim Air Base near the southern city of Beersheba on Thursday, 25 June 2020. (AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, Pool)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Hundreds of Israelis protested Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem home late Saturday, as the prime minister faces corruption charges.

The protest was fueled by the arrest of seven protesters on Friday during a march against Netanyahu’s stay in power despite being charged. Protesters carried signs describing Netanyahu as a « crime minister ».

Among the seven detainees was a former high-ranking general of the air force. On Saturday, Israeli police reported that the protest the day before was « illegal » because the participants blocked streets.

Three of the protesters, including retired Brigadier General Amir Haskel, were still detained for rejecting the terms of the police release and insisting on participating in Saturday’s protest, according to Israeli media.

Netenyahu’s trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes began in a Jerusalem court last month. It is scheduled to resume in July.

Netanyahu’s new government took office last month, ending more than a year of political stalemate.

Under a power-sharing agreement, Netanyahu was allowed to continue as prime minister, while his rival Benny Gantz was named defense minister and alternate premier.

The two will swap positions after 18 months, although analysts do not expect the government to last until then.