Hundreds of troops were deployed to Minneapolis early Friday morning after the third night of riots over the death of a black man at the hands of white police, a fact that has sparked furious protests across the United States.

MaimiMundo /Afp

After anti-racist acts carried out from New York to Phoenix, President Donald Trump criticized local officials, branded protesters as “thugs” and threatened strong repression.

Black leaders continued to express anger at the videotaped death of George Floyd, 46, while handcuffed on the ground and in custody of Minneapolis police on Monday.

The man, arrested for allegedly trying to pay at a store with a fake $ 20 bill, died after an officer remained kneeling on his neck for more than five minutes.

“People are angry because they are frustrated that this is not the first police murder they have seen in the country,” Al Sharpton, a leading black rights activist, told MSNBC.

Trump indicated that he would counter the violence unleashed with more troops on the streets.

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is completely by his side. In the face of any difficulties, we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting will begin, “he tweeted.

Twitter hid that tweet, as well as the same text later published in the White House account, saying that it violated the social network’s policy against advocating violence. However, Twitter allowed users to access the text because of the “public interest.”

During the night from Thursday to Friday, protesters broke police barriers and seized the Minneapolis police station where the four officers involved in Floyd’s death were. A fire broke out that soon engulfed the structure.

The state national guard announced that 500 troops were deployed Friday morning in Minneapolis and the neighboring city of St. Paul to restore order at signs that residents’ anger is not dissipating.

“Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and guarantee the right of people to demonstrate peacefully,” said Minnesota National Guard General Jon Jensen.

A CNN team broadcasting the protests was arrested by police in a live broadcast, but was later released. The network said that Governor Walz had apologized for what happened after issuing a statement condemning the behavior of the uniformed officers.

Protests over Floyd’s death erupted in several cities across the country, including New York, where dozens of protesters were arrested; but also in Phoenix, Memphis and Denver.

In Louisville, Kentucky, seven people reported gunshot wounds in a protest Thursday about the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot when police entered her home in March.

One of the wounded was in critical condition, according to Louisville Police. It is still unclear who fired the shot.

Police urged protesters to “opt for peace,” broadcasting a video message from a member of Taylor’s family asking those on the streets to “go home and be safe and ready to continue fighting.”

But more protests were expected in the country on Friday, including in the federal capital Washington and in Houston, where Floyd’s family lives.

Minnesota authorities were under increased pressure to arrest the four officers charged with Floyd’s death.

Video shows that after being detained on the lesser, nonviolent charge of allegedly using a counterfeit bill, Floyd was handcuffed and immobilized and an officer held his knee firmly against his neck for more than five minutes until he was still.