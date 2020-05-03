How will the tourism sector recover after the coronavirus? 6:44

. – There are worse places to wait for a pandemic.

Hundreds of tourists are still trapped in the Maldives, Ali Waheed, the country’s tourism minister, told CNN’s Richard Quest more than a month after the new coronavirus arrived there.

Waheed said there were around 500 tourists on the islands, with 100 of them stranded at the airport. The Government is helping people who cannot afford to continue staying in resorts.

“We think they are like the locals, they are the people who have brought this country to where it is now,” Waheed said.

The first two cases of coronavirus in the Maldives were confirmed on March 8 and the Minister of Health declared a state of public health emergency on March 12.

There have been 468 cases of coronavirus in total on the island. A total of 17 have recovered from the virus, while one has died, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The island nation in the Indian Ocean is known for its luxury resorts, and the tourism industry has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic when the country closed its national borders and canceled flights.

In early April, The New York Times reported on the life of a couple trapped there on an endless honeymoon. “There is nowhere to go. The couple reigns as benign but captive sovereigns over their islet. The days are long and lazy. They sleep, they dive, they rest by the pool, they repeat, ”the newspaper wrote.

“Everyone says they want to be trapped on a tropical island, until they really are trapped,” Olivia De Freitas told the newspaper. “It only sounds good because you know you can go.”

