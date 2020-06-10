What you should know

Long Island enters Phase II reopening on Wednesday; New York City is the only state region in Phase I after closing its months on Monday. New York City hopes to reach Phase II in early July; the mayor’s office has already released a comprehensive cookout plan to help provide restaurants with more cookout space temporarily. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy lifted the order to stay home from March on Tuesday; he hopes the outdoor congregation limit will rise to 500 by the time schools can celebrate their graduations early next month.

NEW YORK – Long Island, home to two counties among the 10 most affected by COVID-19 in the United States, takes its next step of reopening on Wednesday when it enters Phase II, resuming outdoor dining, hairdressing salons, beauty salons and other businesses.

Nearly 50 restaurants in a single city, the city of Islip, obtained temporary permits to eat outside and tents before the reopening of Phase II, planning to take advantage of the community’s miles of coastline to boost business.

In accordance with state guidelines for outdoor dining, tables must be 6 feet apart and employees must wear face covers. Diners without seats should also wear face covers.

“This is an important milestone for Suffolk County restaurant owners who have endured more than 100 days of takeaway service or who have chosen to remain temporarily closed,” Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement.

Some restaurant owners in the Mid-Hudson region, who entered Phase II on Tuesday, were so eager to start that they said they would never close again. If all goes well for the next few weeks and the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions move to Phase III, restaurants will also be able to resume indoor dining.

Still, reopening the doors is one thing. Helping customers feel safe enough to get in after a pandemic that has claimed nearly 4,000 lives and thousands of jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties is a different challenge.

Will a dreaded spike in COVID cases come with the long-awaited reopens? Not necessarily, Governor Andrew Cuomo says, as long as New Yorkers maintain the same commitment to distancing and wearing masks that led to turning the curve in the first place.

With New York’s 10 regions in some phase of reopening, Cuomo has shifted his team’s focus to testing and tracing, identifying potential new clusters before they emerge, and rapidly isolating and treating any new COVID-positive patient.

“The reopening restarts the entire game. If those numbers start moving, then you want to know immediately and how,” said the governor. “This is the new approach.”

On Tuesday, the state released a new dashboard that tracks the number of tests performed and the percentage of positive results in the 10 regions on a day-to-day basis. It also breaks those metrics down by county, helping the state focus on ongoing viral hotspots like the 10 recently identified in New York City.

According to that panel, less than 2 percent of the 18,789 people in New York City who tested Monday, reflecting the latest state data, were positive. That compares to a 59 percent positivity rate at the peak of the crisis. Mayor Bill de Blasio still considers New York City to be in a moderate state of virus transmission with hundreds of new cases every day. He expects it to come down in the fall.

Long Island saw only 1.1 percent of its 7,257 tests test positive Monday, although Suffolk County had a slightly higher rate (1.2 percent) than Nassau (1 percent).

STATE OF THE REGIONS OF NEW YORK

It is too early to know whether state protests over the death of George Floyd, now entering a second week, have contributed to an increase in COVID cases. Cuomo has repeatedly urged protestors to take advantage of one of the more than 800 test sites available across the state.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also urged protestors to get tested. He did it himself a second time Monday after attending a justice rally in his state over the weekend. New Jersey is scheduled to enter its Stage 2 on Monday.

Large-scale retailers have asked Murphy to add large closed shopping malls to Stage 2 of his reboot and recovery plan. It currently allows non-essential retail stores to reopen for in-person sales, but does not specifically break down eligibility by size. All stage reopening plans require some kind of capacity limits to start.

Murphy signed two executive orders on Tuesday, one lifting the stay-at-home order imposed since March and the other pushing the limits in both indoor and outdoor meetings. Effective immediately, indoor meetings are limited to 25 percent of the capacity of a building or 50 people in total; whichever number is less. Up to 100 people can now gather outdoors. Physical distancing is required.

Murphy also said Tuesday that he hopes he can raise the limit on non-protest and non-religious activities to 250 people on June 22 and 500 people on July 3. School districts planning graduations should prepare for a limit of 500 people. by the time graduations are allowed to resume on July 6.

BREAKING: I’m signing an EO RAISING THE LIMIT ON INDOOR AND OUTDOOR GATHERINGS. Effective immediately:

👥Indoor gatherings will be permitted at whichever number is lower – 25% of a building’s capacity or 50 people total

👥Limit on outdoor gatherings will be raised to 100 people pic.twitter.com/07uRYvmR2K – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 9, 2020

Still, the same cautionary message echoes across New York. Physical distancing will continue to be the “watchword” for the day, Murphy said.

“We no longer require you to stay home, but we ask that you continue to be responsible and safe,” said the governor.

New Jersey pools reopen in about a week and a half, Monday, June 22, along with amusement parks, water parks, and game rooms.

Furthermore, when asked about New York City’s swimming pools on Tuesday, Mayor De Blasio said the five boroughs are not ready for that yet.

“We have to start with the things we know we can do: park sprinklers, youth and senior refrigeration, air conditioners and cooling centers,” said De Blasio. “We have to make sure we don’t do the worst things.”