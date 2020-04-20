         Hundreds of researchers favor coronavirus tracking apps provided privacy is respected

More than three hundred scientists and researchers in computer security around the world are clear: the current health crisis caused by the new coronavirus is unprecedented and “we need innovative ways to get out of the current blocks”. They agree that technology can help them safely get out of confinements without falling into serious flare-ups.

However, they are concerned that some of the solutions to the crisis may lead to mass surveillance systems as it has never been seen.

Researchers are in favor of contact tracking applications, as long as they respect the privacy of users and do not lead to mass surveillance systems.

They have made this clear in an open letter, addressed mainly to the authorities, in which it is assured that those known as contact tracking applications “can improve the effectiveness of the manual contact tracing technique”, a common method in the fight against epidemics and pandemics.

Your recipe for a perfect privacy application in the fight against coronavirus

The signatories of this letter are in favor of contact tracking applications, understood as systems that allow to notify healthy people who have been in contact with an infected person and they must carry out a quarantine. Applications should also use Bluetooth or geolocation data and ensure privacy.

How can this end be assured? In his opinion, assuring that they are used only “to support public health measures for the containment of COVID-19” rendering the system unable to collect, process or transmit more data than necessary to achieve this purpose.

“The protocols and their application, including the subcomponents provided by the companies, must be available for public analysis”

And to prove it it must be totally transparent. “The protocols and their application, including the subcomponents provided by the companies, must be available for public analysis,” they explain. In addition, the data that users provide must be clearly defined, clearly informing how, where and for how long such information will be stored.

The systems must be designed to be able to be turned off when the crisis has ended and, with it, all the data must be deleted

Additionally, in their recipe for a secure contact tracking app, researchers make clear a maxim that should govern: “When there are multiple possible options to implement a certain component or functionality of the application, the option that best preserves privacy should be chosen”. If there are exceptions, they should be fully justified and should only be given to achieve the purpose of the application in a more effective way.

Finally, researchers and scientists consider these applications essential to fight coronavirus and complementary systems. “they must be voluntary, used with the explicit consent of the user”. Likewise, the systems must be designed to be able to be turned off when the crisis has ended and, with this, all the data must be deleted in order to avoid uses other than those stipulated.

