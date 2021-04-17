Hundreds of protesters in Chicago demand justice after Adam Toledo’s death at the hands of the Police



Protesters in the Logan Square neighborhood demand justice after the death of Adam Toledo at the hands of the Police.

Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

CHICAGO, Illinois – More than 1,000 protesters gathered Friday afternoon in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood to demand justice after the disclosure of the video of the shooting death by police of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy.

The video was released by an agency tasked with investigating cases of lethal force, and sparked a national public outcry.

The images show an agent fatally shooting Toledo, with his hands raised, during a chase that occurred on March 29. in the Hispanic neighborhood of La Villita.

Toledo was accompanied by Rubén Román, 21, who appears in another video firing a gun. They separated when being pursued by the police, and Román was arrested while another agent pursued Toledo.

The prosecution of the case alleged that Toledo had a pistol in his hands at the time the officer shot him. However, the video, recorded by a police camera, appears to show that the boy’s hands were empty when the officer opened fire.

In a live interview with CNN on Friday, Chicago Police Union President John Catanzara alleged that Toledo was a recently initiated member of the violent gang of Los Latin kings. He assured that Toledo had a fresh tattoo with an emblematic symbol of the gang, which in recent years has been accused of organized crime, drug trafficking, assaults and murders.

Catanzara told CNN that the officer’s behavior was “one hundred percent justified,” and that the officer’s actions were “actually heroic.”

Around 7:00 p.m. local time, protesters in Chicago began to march towards the home of Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of the city, who lives in the same neighborhood. Yesterday Lightfoot had anticipated protests following the publication of the video, calling for “people to express themselves peacefully.”

“It was an incredibly painful tragedy,” Lightfoot said during a City Hall news conference. “Simply put, we failed Adam.”

Present at the rally was Toni Preckwinkle, the chairman of the Cook County Board of Commissioners and a former candidate for Mayor of Chicago. Lightfoot beat Preckwinkle in a runoff election in April 2019.