Mexico.

At least 400 police were deployed this Wednesday in the exclusive Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City for avoid acts of violence during the youth protests that demanded an end to police violence and the immediate release of political prisoners of the country.

Shortly after noon, the Jalisco state representation office in Mexico City, located in this area, became a bunker, because the arrival of protesters from different social organizations was expected.

“We are demanding the dissolution of repressive bodies, the release of political prisoners, the punishment of material culprits and the entire command line that has sheltered these violent acts,” a militant of the group told Efe. Revolutionary Action.

Young people demanded justice for African American deaths George Floyd at the hands of the Police in Minneapolis (USA) and the Mexican Giovanni López after being arrested in the Mexican state of Jalisco for not wearing a mask; as well as the release of the lawyer Susana Prieto, who was detained in Matamoros.

In the same way, they remembered the 49 years of the student massacre of June 10, 1971 known as “The Halconazo” or Corpus Thursday, considered the second most tragic after that of October 2, 1968 in the Plaza de Tlatelolco.

They reported that the police tried to intimidate them when they arrived at this place. “From the Polanco subway to here there is a large display of policemen dressed as civilians. This shows their nature, the defense of private property and the repression of working people,” said the member of the Revolutionary Action Group.

This Wednesday, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador he said against the repression when remembering the “Halconazo”.

“No to repression, neither to students nor to any citizen. No to repression, not to torture, not to enforced or forced disappearances, not to massacres, not to violence,” said the president.

He indicated that his Government seeks to resolve differences peacefully “and that the State, the State security forces are not used to repress the people,” since, he said, “that does not solve the problems; on the contrary, it complicates them” .

VIOLENT BACKGROUNDS CAUSE ALARMS

Last Friday, June 5, dozens of protesters vandalized the United States Embassy on the central Reforma avenue in the Mexican capital, protesting the deaths of Floyd and Giovanni López.

The self-styled “anarchists” tried to tear down the metal fences that guarded the United States Embassy, ​​they hit the police with blows and caused various damage.

After these events, they went to the headquarters of the Government of Jalisco and destroyed shops and other properties in their wake, while a group of police officers beat a 16-year-old girl who was participating in the protest.

On Monday, during another march for the case of this young woman, in the center of the Mexico City, protesters caused destruction and looting, which was condemned by López Obrador, who proposed the creation of an unarmed peace group for the protests.

Mayren Padilla, a member of the Left Socialist organization, assured that these recent events in the country have served to justify police violence “which has been used to maintain social order, supposedly.”

He insisted that the police presence caused Friday to occur violent acts, which ended in violent acts of the police. “That shows that the police come to harass and violate,” he said.