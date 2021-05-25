Hundreds of MIR demonstrate in front of Health and demand the resignation of Darias due to the new system to choose a place

Hundreds of aspiring Internal Resident Physicians (MIR) gather at this time in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, in Madrid, in protest against the new system to choose a place. Shouting “Carolina, resign!”, future health workers are protesting a change that they consider harmful and because Minister Carolina Darias, until now, has not responded to their demands. “We do not want an imposed place”, “it is not an election, it is a sentence”, “No guarantees or transparency, our patience is over” or “I don’t want years of effort to end in a 404 error” are some of the slogans that can be seen on the many banners and posters they carry.

With the system in force to date, applicants were called in person to the Ministry in the order of their grade in the competitive examinations. There, they expressed their preferences to choose a place. The system had the virtue of allow them to follow the election in real time from the rest of the applicants: seeing what the previous ones were choosing allowed them to reconfigure their list on the fly.

Instead, now Health proposes that this election be telematic. To do this, applicants will have to fill in a list with their preferences, which can be up to almost 8,000 places depending on the position they have taken in the opposition. Future doctors will have three weeks to complete the list and the Ministry will publish on June 20 a resolution in which, directly, it will award a place to each applicant, based on their grade and preferences.

Last week, sources from the Ministry advanced that they would offer the maximum information to the applicants in relation to the new model and that they would meet with them to try to resolve their concerns. However, in the meeting that the department of Darias had with the MIRs, no solution was offered to the group, according to the applicants, which caused the planned protests to continue.

Sources of Health acknowledge their “concern” over these protests. In recent weeks, the mobilization has grown and has achieved the support of professional associations, regional Health Councils and, last Friday, the majority union among civil servants, the CSI-F.

(More information soon)