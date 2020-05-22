Image of the cyber attack registered in Israel showing Netanyahu getting safe from the bombing of Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of Israeli websites have been hit on Thursday by a cyberattack that showed images of Tel Aviv under the bombs when activating computers. Websites of large companies, municipalities and health organizations were blocked in the early morning with the message “Be prepared for a great surprise: the countdown to the destruction of Israel has begun long ago.” The warning linked to a video showing various cities in the country on fire signed by the group Pirates of the Saviors.

The cyberattack comes after the computer disruptions that wreaked havoc last 9th in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajai, in the strategic strait of Hormuz, and the alteration suffered in the data systems of the Israeli national water supply company On April 25. The underground cyber war in which Iran and Israel are allegedly measured seems to have had a new episode coinciding with the so-called Al Quds Day. During this commemoration, many Islamic countries remember around the last Friday of Ramadan the occupation of East Jerusalem, after the 1967 war, through massive protests against the Jewish state. This year’s marches have been unable to convene in Tehran because of the pandemic.

The National Cybersecurity Directorate of Israel indicated that the attack had only “superficially” affected pages of some private companies, the vast majority of which are hosted on the UPress company server. Cyberspace security experts cited by the Hebrew press estimate that the cyber attack does not appear to bear the mark of Tehran’s intelligence services, which often direct their digital operations against state and military targets. The same analysts suggest that the Pirates of the Saviors group may have hackers operating from Turkey, the Gaza Strip or North African countries.

However, the director of the cybersecurity program of the Israel National Institute for Security Studies, former colonel Gabi Siboni, warns that “Iran has significantly increased its technological capabilities in the cyberwar.” “The operators of the Guardians of the Revolution now have high-level systems that they know how to handle with great skill,” he said in a conference call with foreign journalists. “This is not a game,” he concludes, “because an escalation is taking place.”

The supreme guide of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Twitter on Wednesday that Iran is ready to “support and assist any group or nation that opposes and combats the Zionist regime.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately replied: “Any regime that threatens to exterminate Israel faces the same risk.”

The recent cyber-escalation between the two great enemies of the Middle East has come amid a spiral of Israeli air raids against pro-Iranian targets in Syria, ending a month ago an undeclared truce since the start of the pandemic.

The Iranian Maritime and Ports Organization recognized a week ago that port facilities near Bandar Abbas, a coastal city at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, had suffered a cyberattack on some private operator systems, without affecting the central computer.

Images taken from satellites by the Planet Labs company and verified by the Times of Israel showed days later an abnormal concentration of unloaded containers at the docks, as well as numerous ships at anchor outside the port waiting to be able to dock and truck jams on the roads. of access.

The cyberattack registered in April against the Israeli national water company Mekorot, affected six stations of the pumping and treatment network, several of which were disconnected from the computer system that regulates them, while others suffered alterations in their data. In one of them, hackers seized the information stored in the system.

