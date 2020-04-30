QUITO (AP) – At least some 2,300 inhabitants of the Galapagos Islands were stranded on Wednesday in Guayaquil and other cities on the Ecuadorian mainland because, since mid-March, the government decreed the suspension of national and international flights to stop the pandemic. of the coronavirus.

“I arrived in late February to do some paperwork and when I wanted to return there was no way because of the whole situation. I am in my sister’s house and during this time I have been eating my few savings to subsist, “said José Coque, 55, who is a resident of Isabela Island. He added that “there are some people who are in a difficult situation. They have run out of money and they have no way to continue in Guayaquil. ”

The authorities have prevented the return trip to the islands for fear of the massive spread of COVID-19 and because they cannot subject all the stranded people to screening tests before they start the trip to that Ecuadorian archipelago, 1,000 kilometers from the ground. continental, where there is no adequate hospital infrastructure to care for a high number of patients and fewer people in intensive care.

In the Galapagos there are 60 confirmed cases and one deceased by COVID-19, while Ecuador has 24,675 confirmed and 883 dead.

From Colombia, before hundreds of businessmen gathered in a virtual meeting, President Iván Duque pointed out on Tuesday night that his government cannot remain in the uncertainty of what will happen in the future due to the virus, which has left 6,207 in the country. infected and 228 deceased.

“We are transiting through a sea of ​​uncertainties and storms never before seen in Colombia. It must be clear that the country must be reactivated and not fall into the false dilemma of putting health and economic development in opposition to health and life in a nation. The coronavirus is a disease that always deserves to have all the respect, “said the president.

In Bolivia, the interim president Jeanine Áñez extended until May 15 the quarantine that has been in force since March 22 and which was due to end on April 30 while the contagion curve continues to rise. Authorities and experts anticipate that May could be more critical. The measure will gradually ease from May 11 as the virus evolves in the nine regions of the country, said the president, but warned that in those where “the epidemic is out of control, a rigid quarantine will return.”

The country registers 998 infections and 55 deaths.

A few meters from the presidential palace and amid strong political struggles, the Legislative Assembly was debating a bill to set a new date for the suspended presidential elections that were due to take place on May 3. The Movement to Socialism (MAS), the party of former President Evo Morales and which controls the majority, is struggling to hold the elections in July to prevent the transition period from being prolonged, but legislators from the other parties point out that the elections must be held when risks decrease and the epidemic subsides. The Supreme Electoral Court has proposed the end of July, August or September as possible dates.

After a violent political crisis that forced Morales to resign, Áñez took office in November with the mission of organizing new elections in three months, but a difficult political transition and now the pandemic has forced him to extend the mandate of the president, who is also a candidate. for a center-right alliance. Morales lives as a refugee in Argentina.

For his part, the Chilean Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, reported the first death among health personnel: a woman who gave hours of care through the window was infected outside the hospital where she worked, adding that one of her colleagues has the virus. In the country there are 700 infected medical officers and about 2,000 who are under preventive quarantine.

Mañalich added that in Chile, with 14,885 infected and 216 deceased, there is a “fairly low occupancy of beds”, so that from Thursday elective surgeries that do not require more than one night of hospitalization or the use of mechanical ventilators will resume.

The South American nation, with 18 million inhabitants, has 44,000 hospital beds and just over 1,600 ventilators, which will increase to about 4,200 in June.

In Venezuela, the number of infected by COVID-19 rose to 321, after confirming two new cases in the last 24 hours, including a doctor from the Cuban mission in the South American country, 54, said the vice president. Delcy Rodríguez in a televised statement. Of them 142 recovered and 10 died.

From Argentina, in the midst of the social crisis caused by the pandemic, President Alberto Fernández asked the resignation of the person responsible for managing the social security funds.

The state agency Télam confirmed the removal of Alejandro Vanoli, head of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES), the first official to leave the government since the center-left president took office on December 10.

Vanoli, who had served as President of the Central Bank during the term of the current Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, was highly criticized when in early April he set the same schedule of payment of subsidies for jobless families and retirements, which caused long rows in front of the banks in full quarantine.

Argentina reported 4,071 cases and 214 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei said nationally that the total number of cases of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 569, plus 16 deaths.

The president assured that the containment phase in the country “has been a success” since the disease has progressed slowly, unlike what happens in other parts of the world.

Giammattei began his message justifying the veto he made to a law approved by Congress, which obliged companies that provide electricity, water, telephone, internet and cable television to not cut the service for three months, even though people I did not pay it, and that I could pay it later, I veto that generated annoyance and rejection among various sectors of the population. According to the president, the law is unconstitutional, and he presented a counterproposal for Congress to approve it.

In Latin America there are more than 182,500 infected and about 9,400 dead.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.1 million people and killed more than 227,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within two to three weeks, but in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.