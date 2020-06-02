Unlike Twitter, Facebook will not take action against Donald Trump’s controversial tweets about the protests in the United States. A position with which they disagree hundreds of employees from the social network that Mark Zuckerberg runs, have organized virtual protests against Facebook’s decision.

As we read in the New York Times, many of the workers would have stopped working in what they call virtual “demonstrations”. Being out of the office due to the situation in front of COVID-19, they have configured automatic messages in their online profiles and email responses to make it evident to the rest.

Facebook ignores itself: neither fact-checking nor tagging

The virtual protest group would be one more in the usual tensions against this type of decision by the Facebook board. The social network is protected by freedom of expression to consent to all kinds of messages and advertising promotion by political parties and their representatives. According to Facebook, in this way it is not at the mercy of a private company to moderate what is allowed to say and what is not, while remaining outside the awkward control to this.

According to the NYT, the company moves requests and threats of resignation by staff. Some of these employees reportedly turned to Twitter and other digital platforms to express their disagreement with the Menlo Park-based social network. Part of this group considers this the biggest challenge for Zuckerberg at the helm of Facebook since it was founded in 2004.

Zuckerberg shields Facebook policies under free speech without accepting questions

Facebook via NYT

Over the past few days, Trump has seen some of his messages marked and hidden on Twitter. Among the justifications of the social network was the “glorification of violence” in front of the protesters. Trump was then going to Facebook, where he urged and endorsed violence against citizens from your own country. Zuckerberg recently claimed that Donald Trump’s posts don’t violate social media rules.

Recently, the Facebook CEO stated that they are “with the Black community”. He will dedicate $ 10 million to groups advocating for racial justice. These are in addition to the nearly 40 million that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative spends each year with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Protests on Facebook come amid rising tensions following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police on May 25. Meanwhile, Google has delayed the presentation of Android 11, Sony the PlayStation 5 and others like Cisco, AirBnb or EA join. Apple, meanwhile, launched a new employee support and donation program, in addition to raising its voice against racism.

The entry Hundreds of Facebook employees protest the consent of Trump’s controversial posts was first published on Hypertext.