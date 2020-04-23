Children line up in front of the buses that will take them away from Kano. They are hundreds. After writing down their names and taking their temperature, the authorities will take them outside this northern Nigerian city to protect them from the new coronavirus.

Most of them are students of Koranic schools surrounded by controversy and are usually seen begging on the streets of the north of the country, mostly Muslim.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, local authorities have decided to evacuate some 250,000 children from this city of four million inhabitants and send them back to their villages.

“For now, we are going to evacuate 1,595 children,” Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, head of the education ministry in Kano, told ., referring to the first buses that were about to leave this week.

“It is a phased process, we collect (the children) little by little,” he added.

The streets of this bustling commercial city, which has 73 officially confirmed coronavirus cases and one death, have been empty since confinement was decreed last week.

The Kano government estimates that there may be several million child beggars across the state and fears a spread of the virus that could be catastrophic due to poor and ineffective health infrastructure.

– “Disastrous conditions” –

In this region many families send their children from the age of six to study the Koran with religious teachers in unofficial schools, called Almajiri.

The lessons are free, but children have to fend for themselves, usually by begging or doing various jobs.

These schools, which also serve as youth drug addicts’ reformatories, were at the center of a scandal last year, when several police raids in northern cities showed the inhumane conditions in which children and youth lived.

Some were found chained, and hundreds lived in crowded, dirty rooms where torture and rape were widespread.

In a letter published in March, a Nigerian NGO, Almajiri Child Right Initiative, called for children to be taken home as far as possible, and for those who remained to receive food aid.

“Official schools have closed their doors across the country to control the likely spread of the pandemic …, but a similar measure has not been applied in Almajiri schools,” according to the NGO. Given the “disastrous” conditions in which these children live, “we believe that there is no worse environment” for them at this time.

Kano is thus following in the footsteps of neighboring Kaduna and Nasarawa states, which have already evacuated hundreds of children from large cities, as part of a resolution adopted by 19 governors in the north of the country to fight begging in the context of the pandemic crisis.

The Kano authorities explained that they asked, through radio messages, the religious leaders to evacuate their students and assured that the first 1,595 children leave on a “voluntary” basis.

“The teachers who brought these children to Kano are the ones who voluntarily call us to pick them up,” said Kiru. “We are not forcing them to leave the state,” he added.

For activist Saminu Dala, the 250,000 young beggars identified so far “represent only part of the real number.”

“In an emergency like this it is necessary to be severe and use power to evacuate these children,” he said, forcibly if necessary, to ..

In February, before the coronavirus reached the region, this Nigerian state banned street begging. Police responsible for enforcing sharia, Islamic law, were ordered to arrest religious and parents who violated the measure.

But only 1,500 children returned home, and pressure from the authorities gradually decreased.