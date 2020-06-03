In the midst of protests peaceful and violent by the death of George Floyd, hundreds of people in United States are giving up their white privilege.

Or at least that’s what we see in this video which went viral in Twitter, where a congregation meets to to protest by death of George Floyd.

Hundreds of white people get on the ground and renounce their white privilege. pic.twitter.com/eLPOe9q5cx – Tezcacoatl Amazolli (@GhostVirusX) June 2, 2020

What is white privilege? What is the difference with racism?

According to tolerance.org, having the white privilege and recognizing it is not being racist. But white privilege exists due to racism and the prejudice historical and durable. Therefore, to define the white privilege we must also know what the racism and bias.

So what is racism?

A useful definition comes from the book “Sociology of Racism” by Matthew Clair and Jeffrey S. Denis, who define racism as “processes and structures at the individual and group level where the reproduction of racial inequality occurs.”

The systemic racism It occurs when these structures or processes are carried out by groups with power, such as governments, companies and / or corporations.

But what is the difference between racism and prejudice?

The racism differs from bias which is a prejudice conscious or unconscious against an individual or group based on their identity.

Basically the racial bias is a belief, while the racism it is what happens when that belief is translated into action.

As he racism As the prejudice depend on what sociologists call racialization, which is the grouping of people based on perceived physical differences, such as skin tone.

This arbitrary grouping of people, historically, fueled prejudice and became a tool to justify cruel treatment and discrimination towards non-white people.

Colonialism, slavery, and Jim Crow laws were sold with junk propaganda that people of a certain “race” were fundamentally different from those of another, and should be treated accordingly.

And although not all white people They participated directly in this mistreatment, their learned prejudices and their security in the face of such treatment led many to commit one of those most powerful actions: silence.

Thus, trauma, displacement, cruel treatment, and discrimination against African Americans inevitably resulted in white privilege.

So what is white privilege?

The two-word term inspires rejection, why?

1) The word White it creates discomfort among those who are not accustomed to being defined or described by their race.

2) The word privilege, especially for whites poor and rural, it sounds like a word that does not belong to them.

The white privilege it should be understood as a built-in advantage, separate from one’s level of income or effort.

Francis E. Kendall’s definition, author of Diversity in the Classroom and Understanding White Privilege: Create Pathways to Authentic Relationships Across Race, comes close to giving us a comprehensive definition of what the white privilege:

Have greater access to power and resources than people of another race [en la misma situación]”

