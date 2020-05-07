This has been announced jointly Sony, IMAX and DTS, where the three companies have stated that over the next few years they will release hundreds of new films in this format, which brings the quality of cinema closer to our homes. At least 12 months will come 100 new titles, and in the coming years they will be adding hundreds more.

The IMAX Enhanced program was announced in September 2018, and what it does is optimize the content so that you see and hear it exactly as the creator of the movie wanted. Currently not only have new movies been released with this in mind, but previous titles have also been updated to be compatible with it.

Only Sony and TCL Smart TVs and Projectors are IMAX Enhanced Compatible

In order to enjoy IMAX Enhanced you need to have a compatible television, where currently only Sony and TCL televisions and 4K and HDR projectors have compatibility. In the case of speakers and amplifiers, we find brands such as JBL, Denon, Onkyo or Pioneer with compatibility with the standard DTS: X. It is curious that the collaboration is only with DTS, since most cinemas use Dolby systems. It is also compatible with streaming platforms like Rakuten TV.

There are currently a wide variety of compatible movies, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: Next Level, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: A New Universe, Heroes in the Hell, Venom, Bad Boys For Life, Men in Black: Internationa, Zombieland: Kill and Finish, Little Women, An Extraordinary Friend, and Charlie’s Angels.

IMAX Enhanced certification, unfortunately, does not determine to make some of the improvements clear. When there is an IMAX degree in the cinema, we usually have a wider aspect ratio, being able to enjoy this version at home. However, on other occasions the only thing that means is that the film is in HDR10 + format, although in others only HDR10 is included. Also, some compatible certified TVs do not offer DTS: X support, as the most prevalent standard today is Dolby Atmos.

IMAX mode: a promise that has not yet come

The companies, for their part, affirm that this certification guarantees that we will be able to enjoy the film with an experience as close as possible to what the cinema offers or what its director wanted. Despite a year and a half after their announcement, they have not yet included the call IMAX mode, which yes that was going to suppose an important improvement for the users because automatically calibrates the TV to show the content in the best possible way, both visually and audio. Supported content may be automatically detected in the future and, once this mode is available, it will be applied directly.