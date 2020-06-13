Unfortunately the Humphreys Concerts by the Bay concert series is canceled for this year.

The venue on Shelter Island, which was slated to kick off its 39th season in early April, but has yet to host a show, announced Friday morning that its entire 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The measure is a consequence of the postponement or cancellation of the concerts in April, May and June of the room with capacity for 1450 people.

More than two dozen concerts were on sale for this year’s Humphreys season, beginning with rapper Lupe Fiasco on April 3 and concluding with The Cult on October 22. The announcement of the full lineup was scheduled for March 29, was delayed to April 12, and then delayed again once the state of California announced in mid-March that concerts and all live events were taking place. closing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the covid-19 pandemic,” a Humphreys representative said in a statement on Friday.

“Safety must come first at this time – for our guests, artists, staff, and the community. Most tours were postponed until 2021 and we will continue to post updates on our website regarding rescheduled dates or cancellations. We look forward to returning next year to celebrate our 40th anniversary, bigger and better than ever. ”

Humphreys is booked exclusively by AEG Presents / Goldenvoice, which owns a majority stake in Pechanga Arena San Diego and produces the annual Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in Indio.

Both festivals were canceled on Wednesday due to the pandemic. On Monday, AEG – the parent company of AEG Presents and Goldenvoice – informed its employees that starting July 1 there will be layoffs, temporary breaks and salary cuts.

According to Humphreys Vice President Bobbi Brieske, there is no cause and effect between the decision to cancel the Humphreys 2020 season and the AEG Presents / Goldenvoice setbacks.

“There is no connection at all,” Brieske told the Union-Tribune by email Thursday afternoon.

“We were hoping for some last minute shows, but as things progressed, we realized that it is not an option. Nothing specific led to this moment (of the season cancellation), but we have been working with the artists on rescheduling their dates for 2021 and we wanted to have some solid information in announcing (the cancellation). ”

For concerts canceled at Humphreys, all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded, including service charges.

So far, three of this season’s previously announced concerts – Judy Collins, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and the Lost ‘80s Live annual package tour, respectively – have been rescheduled. It is unclear how many more concerts will be rescheduled and how many will be canceled immediately.

Ticket holders for rescheduled concerts at Humphreys will receive an email notification notifying them that refunds will be available for a 30-day window once a new date is set. If no refund is requested during that period, the original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Refunds for deferred events for which new dates have not yet been confirmed will be available once the new date is determined. If the show is not rescheduled within 60 days of the postponement announcement, the 30-day reimbursement period will open at that time. Ticket holders can request refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster account.