Humpback Whales: Nature Connects Us

By: Claudia S. de Windt May 04, 2021

Human beings need connection. Social distancing during the pandemic has been a great test. We miss, from our most intimate social circle to the outside, an important part of our humanity. The connections that allow us emotional health. In the absence of connections, we have turned to technology, but perhaps the answer to recovering our connections is closer than we imagine. In nature that we have neglected and in species that like humpback whales travel great distances to visit us.

At the beginning of the mating and nesting season of humpback whales, I had the privilege of visiting with my family the Banco de la Plata and the Sanctuary of Christmas; with Canadian biologist Kim Bedell, who at “Whale Samaná” is dedicated to studying and responsibly observing the largest population of Atlantic whales that visit the Dominican Republic.

After traveling the east coast of the United States to Norway, this population of humpback whales from the north of the Atlantic makes the Dominican waters their love nest in the winter, where their young are born.

“Seven upside down” identified and baptized by the distinctive number seven inverted on its tail, although on a calm sea day, under tremendous downpour it delighted us with jumps and dips. Every winter, since 2015, she has ventured into the Samanian waters looking for suitors and in 2018, she had a calf there.

Knowing that more than 85% of the humpback whales in the North Atlantic are Dominican and that every winter they are faithful to the Banco de la Plata and Santuario de la Navidad, after migrating to so many distant destinations, fills me with hope. Thinking that perhaps the only way to regain our connections is to regain the nature that we have neglected so much.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has valued each humpback whale at 2 million and the entire population at a million million dollars. This estimate is based on the species’ contribution to carbon sequestration (33 tons of CO2 per whale), the fishing industry and the sighting tourism sector valued at more than two billion dollars.

Sixty years ago, hunting humpback whales brought them near extinction. After the moratorium imposed in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission (IWC), their populations (except in the Arabian Sea and Oceania) are now considered species of least concern on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). However, this species still faces risks and its long distances make it vulnerable, like all migrants.

The increase in waste and landfills on the coasts increases the number of birds seeking sustenance, injuring their humps with bites. These cetaceans, which can be even larger than a school bus, are often caught in nets and industrial fishing equipment or injured by boats and their engine propellers.

Despite not being able to be marketed, nor their derivatives, in accordance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), in some places whale oil and meat are still coveted, there are environmental crimes and the moratorium on commercial hunting is questioned by some countries that threaten its permanence. They press hard for the increase in hunting quotas under the pretexts of subsistence and scientific research.

Hence the importance of protected areas and marine sanctuaries like ours.

So far, “Seven Backwards” has visited us consecutively for at least seven seasons. At one time there was talk of going back to the green. It’s time to get back to nature, period. Humpback whales are an example of the integrality that exists on our planet, that we are all connected with or without a pandemic. A Norwegian citizen, perhaps a few weeks earlier, was as close to “Upside Down Seven” as I was. The same goes for so many calves that are born in the country.

Like my ancestors “Seven Backwards” and a whole population of thousands of humpback whales chose Samaná. Faced with this distinction, as consumers, inhabitants of our common home, we have a duty to our future generations. The Dominican Republic must chart a path based on the rule of environmental law. It is the only hope. In addition to strengthening efforts to apply CITES and environmental laws seriously and effectively, maintain firm position in the Whaling Commission and more than that, work and obtain the support of other transit countries to protect the migratory route of whales and not carry her on a wave of destruction.

Let’s go back to nature. Conservation and whale watching connect us and are a better alternative to hunting. Humpback whales remind us of our own migrations and the vicissitudes of our ancestors. By reclaiming nature, we reclaim our connections and the health of our society.

Claudia S. de Windt. International lawyer, expert in political science and Dominican academic. Executive Director of the Inter-American Institute of Justice and Sustainability (IIJS: http://www.ii-js.org).