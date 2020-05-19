Why is it not easy to find a good humor podcast in Brazil? Resuming the conversation about podcast formats, the vast majority of comedy programs boil down to a round table of friends, almost always men, commenting on the news of the day or week, using types of won jokes, with a musty smell, but mostly bland, in programs almost always without scripts, trying to suck up the humor of the internet, etc., etc.

There are few exceptions, and the idea now is to introduce some of them in the coming weeks.

A kind of internet star and good-natured tweeter, DJ Laurinha Lero keeps her real identity a secret, but, listening to Respondendo Aloud, her seasonal podcast available on the main platforms, it is known that she has already taught writing for university students, studied philosophy, or was it theology? With an unmistakable carioca accent, she says she lives in São Paulo, but this kind of speculation only adds a mystique to the whole business.

“Intelligence is a scam,” he says in the most recent episode. Created in March 2019, the podcast is a kind of sentimental practice in which the presenter answers questions about diverse subjects, often linked to youthful passions and university weather, while using these themes to touch universal concerns, even if trivial .

The American comedy tradition should teach Brazilian comedians much more, who pretend not to understand the difference between offensive humor, freedom of speech and simply funny jokes. Another thing that tradition teaches is that delivery – the delivery of the joke, therefore the form of the humorous performance – is as important as the content of the text, if not exactly the same thing.

Tergiverse, but listening to this podcast is a relief for those looking for good and new Brazilian comedy, although the character herself never takes herself so seriously. “God gives and God disproportionately takes away.” “Can you imagine going out with a person who has an opinion about 9/11? All I want from a man is that if we watch, I don’t know, a replay of Jackass on TV, he’ll turn to me a second after the scene starts and say: this one is good. ” “It’s okay to close your eye while driving.”

Laurinha Lero recognizes that quarantine exerts senseless pressure for people to express themselves, remembering the memes that told the (real) story that Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a period of isolation. At the same time, she promises that this, the 20th episode, released in March, would be her last. There was also a quarantine special, with two other participants (Marcelinho and Nigel Goodman), which is also worth the play. Anyway, that promise has been broken before, and I hope it will be broken again. Why isn’t it easy to find a good humor podcast in Brazil? Resuming the conversation about podcast formats, the vast majority of comedy programs boil down to a round table of friends, almost always men, commenting on the news of the day or week, using types of won jokes, with a musty smell, but mostly bland, in programs almost always without scripts, trying to suck up the humor of the internet, etc., etc.

There are few exceptions, and the idea now is to introduce some of them in the coming weeks.

A kind of internet star and good-natured tweeter, DJ Laurinha Lero keeps her real identity a secret, but, listening to Respondendo Aloud, her seasonal podcast available on the main platforms, it is known that she has already taught writing for university students, studied philosophy, or was it theology? With an unmistakable carioca accent, she says she lives in São Paulo, but this kind of speculation only adds a mystique to the whole business.

“Intelligence is a scam,” he says in the most recent episode. Created in March 2019, the podcast is a kind of sentimental practice in which the presenter answers questions about diverse subjects, often linked to youthful passions and university weather, while using these themes to touch universal concerns, even if trivial .

The American comedy tradition should teach Brazilian comedians much more, who pretend not to understand the difference between offensive humor, freedom of speech and simply funny jokes. Another thing that tradition teaches is that delivery – the delivery of the joke, therefore the form of the humorous performance – is as important as the content of the text, if not exactly the same thing.

Upset, but listening to this podcast is a relief for those looking for good and new Brazilian comedy, although the character herself never takes herself so seriously. “God gives and God disproportionately takes away.” “Can you imagine going out with a person who has an opinion about 9/11? All I want from a man is that if we watch, I don’t know, a replay of Jackass on TV, he’ll turn to me a second after the scene starts and say: this one is good. ” “It’s okay to close your eye while driving.”

Laurinha Lero recognizes that quarantine exerts senseless pressure for people to express themselves, remembering the memes that told the (real) story that Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a period of isolation. At the same time, she promises that this, the 20th episode, released in March, would be her last. There was also a quarantine special, with two other participants (Marcelinho and Nigel Goodman), which is also worth the play. Anyway, that promise has been broken before, and I hope it will be broken again.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.