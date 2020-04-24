LA new Chinese TikTok application has dusted off the peculiar character of “Plácida”, played by the Dominican Nany Peña and that hundreds of her followers, specifically young people, have taken some of her television appearances and shared videos, using the voice as background of the comedian during her interventions playing “Plácida” and other of her characters.

The videos on TikTok, which last between 15, 30 and 60 seconds, have gone viral. Inclusively, Nany herself has shared some of them on social networks, such as that of the merengue player Fernando Villalona and his wife Fátima. Other celebrities have also joined the fashion to imitate “Plácida”, among them the television presenter Jenny Blanco, who makes an excellent performance.

When contacting Nany Peña, who lives in Miami, she told Listín Diario that it was a surprise about TikTok. He also clarified that the users of the application are also imitating other of his characters, but that “Plácida” is the best known.

Julián Suero, president of the Intercollegiate Sports League and producer of sports programs, indicated on his Instagram that “Tik Tok has taught millennials that the best comedian who ever lived in the Dominican Republic is called Nani Peña.”

The showman Gerald Ogando replied to Suero, replying that “he had been trying to explain this pod for ten years, but he had to send them to YouTube to see La Escuelota (television humor segment) so they know who he was talking to.” The truth is that Nany Peña, right now, is quite a celebrity to follow and search for young users of the new TikTok social network.

The character of “Plácida” is a woman of limited resources and knowledge, very given to “tigueraje” and to drinking beers. She is cunning and at the same time naive, but she has an impressive grace to express her knowledge and concerns.

Nany Peña is one of the most charismatic Dominican humorists in the country. Very famous for her character “Placida” who stood out in “La Escuelota”, humor segment of the defunct program Punto Final (Color Vision), which was produced and directed by the late Freddy Beras Goico along with other comedians.

.